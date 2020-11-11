Samsung launches The Sero, a high-end 4K QLED “rotating” TV in India

The television works like a smartphone's portrait and landscape more.

South Korean tech major Samsung launched its high-end 4K QLED “rotating” TV, The Sero, in India on Wednesday. The 4K QLED TV which can be used both vertically and horizontally has been launched in the country. The television comes with a stand that allows it to rotate and change its place from the common horizontally-oriented viewing position into a vertically-oriented one.

The Sero was initially launched in South Korea last year and has come to the Indian market now. The television is priced at Rs 1,24,990. It will be available from Reliance Digital stores. The television works like a smartphone’s portrait and landscape more.

The television comes in a single display size option which is 43 inches. The screen of Samsung Sero features Ultra-HD QLED panel and has a resolution of 3,840×2,160 pixels. It also supports up to the HDR10+ format. Apart from being able to be used in multiple orientations, the TV is also social media-friendly. Samsung Sero can be used on a large screen while using social media and apps can be scrolled easily. Applications like Twitter and Instagram that have been designed for vertical orientation in smartphones can be viewed as the same in vertical orientation of the television screen.

Additionally, the videos played on television (those that are shot on smartphones in portrait orientation) can easily be viewed naturally and will have no black bars around the video. Moreover, Sero also features 60W of sound output via a 4.1-channel front-firing audio system. Tizen-based operating system ensures the functionality of the television. Further, Sero supports Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2 and Bixby.