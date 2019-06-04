Samsung launches QLED 8K TVs in India that cost as much as an SUV

Samsung India is aiming to increase its market share in the TV segment to 34 per cent in the upcoming festive season (October-November), a company official said.

The company expects to increase its market share in the large-screen TVs by selling three times more QLED TV this year as it witnesses a strong momentum in sales.

Besides, to consolidate its position further in the large screen and premium segment of TV, Samsung has introduced a range of three QLED 8K TVs priced at Rs 10.99 lakh (75 inch) and Rs 16.99 lakh (82 inch).

While 98-inch screen size QLED 8K TV, priced at Rs 59.99 lakh, will be made on prior orders. Besides, the price of the 65-inch TV will be announced shortly. Samsung has also recently launched 12 QLED 4K TVs in the market.

Samsung QLED 8K TV comes with 8K Resolution, 8K AI Upscaling, Quantum Processor 8K and Quantum HDR. It comes with 33 million pixels, four times the resolution of 4K UHD TVs and 16 times that of a Full HD TV, allowing consumers to immerse themselves into the display.

“Our overall market share in the TV segment is about 30 per cent, which we intent to take to 34 per cent by festive season which is October-November,” Samsung India Consumer Electronics Senior Vice-President Raju Pullan told PTI.

“With the launch of these 4 models, QLED 8K and 12 model of QLED 4K, our intent is to take market share from the current 47 per cent in 55 inch and above to 55 per cent,” he said.

Samsung eyes 70 per cent market share in 75-inch and above QLED TV by October-November, he added.

India is one of the fastest-growing TV markets as the TV penetration is 66 per cent, he said.

“Moreover, now, the consumers are upscaling and upgrading their LED TVs with big size TV screens,” he said adding that Samsung grew by 70 per cent in 55 inch and above segment.

According to Pullan, if the right proposition is created then one can upsize consumers preference.

Currently, Samsung has a market share of 47 per cent in 55-inch and above screen size QLED TV and 53 per cent in 75-inch and above screen size QLED TV.

Commenting on QLED 8K, Pullan said this is a style statement and the most expensive premium TV in India.