Samsung No MO FOMO Festival sale announced: Top deals on phones, tablets and more

Samsung India has announced a NO MO FOMO festival sale that kickstarts today across Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive stores and Samsung Shop App. The company is giving away offers and discounts across an array of Samsung products like Samsung Galaxy smartphones, tablets, laptops, accessories, wearables and other digital appliances.

Samsung has confirmed an additional Rs 4500 discount for first-time buyers on the Samsung Shop App. The company is giving up to 57 per cent off on the purchase of popular Galaxy smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z series, Galaxy S series, Galaxy A series, Galaxy M and F series. Those buying Galaxy Z smartphones can also avail of Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs 5,199 at just Rs 499. Those buying select Galaxy S series and Galaxy A series smartphones can avail of up to 50 per cent off on mobile covers.

Customers purchasing Galaxy tablets, wearables and accessories can get up to 55 per cent off on select products. The company is giving up to 30 per cent off on Galaxy laptops. All those who purchase purchasing Galaxy tablets, wearables and accessories can avail of up to 15 per cent cashback when making payments via HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

For Samsung TVs such as The Frame, QLED and UHD TVs, customers can get up to a 48 per cent discount. Those buying The Frame and UHD TVs can get a Galaxy A32 smartphone worth Rs 21,490. Those buying Neo QLED TVs (select 8K models) will get a Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone worth Rs 109,999. On buying TV and digital appliances, buyers will get up to 22.5 per cent on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App and Samsung Exclusive Stores when paying through ICICI and other leading bank debit and credit cards.

Other than this, customers who purchase Samsung digital appliances including air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators and microwaves will also get up to 43 per cent off. There is an additional 5 per cent off if they purchase two or more of the 550 products listed under the Buy More Save More offer on Samsung.com and the Samsung Shop App.

