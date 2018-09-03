Samsung launches new portable SSD in India

Based on “Thunderbolt” technology, SSD “X5” offers 40Gbps bandwidth — up to four times faster than USB 3.1. (Reuters)

With an aim to provide portable storage solution to content creators and IT professionals, Samsung on Monday introduced its first non-volatile memory (NVMe)-based solid state drive (SSD) called “X5” in India.

The portable SSD is priced at Rs 27,999 for 500GB, Rs 48,999 for 1TB and Rs 97,999 for the 2TB variant.

“SSD ‘X5′ is designed to enable ultra-fast transfer of large multimedia and data files, thereby saving users’ valuable time,” Sukesh Jain, Senior Vice President, IT and Mobile Enterprise Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

“Whether editing 4K videos, creating real-time 3D rendering images or compiling high-resolution photos, SSD ‘X5’ delivers maximized performance levels, durability and reliability for professionals working with heavy multimedia files,” he added.

Based on “Thunderbolt” technology, SSD “X5” offers 40Gbps bandwidth — up to four times faster than USB 3.1.

The X5 also offers a read speed of up to 2,800MB per second — which is up to 5.2 times faster than the widely used SATA interface portable SSDs and up to 25.5 times faster than external HDDs, the company said.

There is a shock-resistant internal frame and rough metal housing which can withstand accidental drops of up to two metres, the company added.