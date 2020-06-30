Samsung launches lifestyle TV The Serif and 2020 line-up of QLED TVs: Prices, features and all you need to know

Both The Serif and the QLED 4K TVs would include a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty.

Samsung’s The Serif: Samsung, one of the biggest consumer electronics and smartphones brand in India, on Tuesday revealed the new portfolio of its 2020 lifestyle televisions in India called ‘The Serif’, the company announced in a statement. As per the statement, the lifestyle TV has been positioned as a product that would add to the home decor of the customers, and the 2020 QLED 8K TV line has been touted as something that would transform the living spaces of the buyers.

The statement said that Serif went beyond a traditional TV and doubled up as a piece of home decor so that the design of a living space is elevated and this design, the statement said, was a result of a collaboration between Samsung and Parisian design duo Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.

According to Samsung, Serif is the only television that comes inbuilt with NFC (Near Field Communication) technology for seamless entertainment.

Samsung’s flagship QLED 8K TV features

The TV is claimed to be the first 8K television to combine an ultra-thin form, premium 8K picture quality, and a surround-sound audio.

According to Samsung, it introduces the ‘Infinity Screen,’ which produces a screen-to-body ratio of 99% to create an extraordinary viewing experience.

It also has premium sound features like Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+), and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA), which maximize immersive sound by delivering dynamic and dimensional audio that corresponds with the experience of viewing on the large screen.

Moreover, keeping in consideration the growing user base for OTT platforms, this TV comes with support for YouTube, Amazon Prime, Netflix, ZEE5, SonyLIV and Voot among others.

The statement quoted Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India’s Senior Vice President Raju Pullan as saying that customers now look for products which are tasteful, with premium technology and a great design. He added that they also want distinctive and unique technology when designing their homes, which is why they have come up with The Serif. Talking about the 2020 QLED 8K TV, he said that the product has been launched keeping in mind the strong demand of the QLED 8K TVs it had launched last year. The new TVs would offer picture quality unmatched in the industry so far, he said, along with a great design and smart, innovative capabilities.

Samsung’s Serif and 2020 QLED 8K TV: Price, Availability and Offers

According to the company statement, Samsung’s The Serif would be available in 43-inch, 49-inch and 55-inch models. These models would be priced at Rs 83,900, 1,16,900 and 1,48,900 respectively. Moreover, at the beginning, The Serif would only be available for purchase on Amazon, select Samsung Smart Plazas and Samsung Shop, the company’s official online store.

On the first 10 days of its launch, i.e. from July 8 to July 17, the lifestyle TV would be available at a special price on Amazon.

2020 QLED 8K TVs would be available in 65-inch version at Rs 4.99 lakh, 75-inch version for Rs 9.99 lakh, 82-inch version for Rs 14.29 lakh and 85-inch version for Rs 15.79 lakh. The 2020 QLED 4K TV line-up would be available in screen sizes from 43 inches to 75 inches, the statement added.

These models would be available at all of the Samsung Smart Plazas, leading electronic stores for consumers, across online platforms and Samsung Shop.

If the users pre-book their Samsung QLED 8K TV between July 1 and July 10 this year, consumers would get two Galaxy S20 Plus phones with their TV.

Apart from this, customers would also have the option to avail a cashback of Rs 15,000 on QLED 8K TVs using HDFC and ICICI debit and credit cards and Federal Bank debit cards.

There would also be a discount of up to 50% for subscription of OTT platforms like ZEE5, Eros Now and Sony Liv, the statement said, while they would get a one-year free subscription of music apps like Gaana Plus and three-month free subscription for Apple Music.

Both The Serif and the QLED 4K TVs would include a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty, one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on panel, while consumers buying the QLED 8K TVs would get one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on panel.