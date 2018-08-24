Samsung launches its first Android Go phone, Galaxy J2 Core in India: Here’s what you get

Galaxy J2 Core is Samsung’s first Android Go phone

Samsung has finally launched its first Android Oreo (Go edition) phone in the market. Putting all the previous speculations and rumours to rest, the South Korean company went ahead to announce the Galaxy J2 Core as its first smartphone that runs the storage-friendly stripped-down version of Android Oreo. The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core is now official in India and Malaysia before its debut in other markets. Preloaded with Android Oreo (Go edition), the Galaxy J2 Core supports all the slimmed-down versions of Google apps such as Google Go, Gmail Go, YouTube Go, and Maps Go among others.

Announcing the Galaxy J2 Core in India, Samsung said that the smartphone will be available in a Gold colour, contradictory to earlier reports that suggested some other colour variants. The price of the smartphone has not been revealed as of now, however, Amazon.in lists the handset at Rs 7,690. Android Oreo (Go edition) was announced by Google last year for the entry-level phones with 1GB RAM or less so that the apps can load effortlessly while offering a similar experience. Google also released the trimmed-down versions of its suite of apps. Recently, Google also launched the Android Pie (Go edition) to work on the lines of its prequel.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core is an entry-level phone so you cannot expect it to be a powerhouse. With Android Oreo (Go edition) at its heart, Galaxy J2 Core is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 7570 processor paired with 1GB of RAM. The smartphone packs a 5-inch qHD display maxed to a resolution of 540×960 pixels. There is 8GB of onboard storage with support for expandable storage via microSD card. The Galaxy J2 Core has an 8-megapixel camera on the rear while a 5-megapixel camera sits on the front.

There is a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Galaxy J2 Core, besides other connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, and more. There is no fingerprint sensor on the phone, which is expected considering the phone, however, Xiaomi has been able to offer fingerprint sensors in sub-Rs 10,000 phones. A 2600mAh battery is present under the hood to provide juice to the smartphone.

Commenting on the launch of the Galaxy J2 Core, Junho Park, Vice President of Global Product Planning, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics, said, “The Galaxy J2 Core offers a complete smartphone experience, incorporating some of the key features available on high-end devices with improved battery, storage, and performance that is particularly appealing to first time owners.”