Samsung launches Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition: Price and everything to know

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Editions: Tech giant Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition in select markets in a dedicated ‘Unpacked’ event. Apart from this, two new special edition wearables were also unveiled at the event – the Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsune Edition and the Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsune Edition. The Bespoke Edition of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will allow buyers to mix and match the phone’s back panel out of 49 colour combination possibilities. Meanwhile, the Maison Kitsune Edition of the Galaxy Watch 4 would provide users with a unique Moonrock Beige strap design.

The Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 Bespoke Edition has been priced at $1,099 or approximately Rs 82,300, and it only has one 256GB storage option. Users would be able to create their own custom phone style by choosing a frame between Black and Silver colours, and front and bank out of Black, White, Pink, Blue, and Yellow colours, and this can be done on the Samsung website. The tech giant is also offering Bespoke Upgrade Care for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition users to allow them to change their device colour to that of their choice. These users would also be able to replace their device panel with the new colours on the Samsung store.

Buyers will also be able to customise their Galaxy Watch 4 at the Bespoke Studio on the official Samsung website as they will have the option to mix and match between strap styles, sizes and colours. The Bespoke Edition of the Galaxy Watch 4 will set users back by $269.99 or about Rs 20,100, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Bespoke Edition starts at $349.99 or about Rs 26,100.

These editions are available in the US, the UK, South Korea, Germany, Australia, Canada and France. As of now, whether these editions would be available in India or not is not clear.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsune Edition is available in 40mm dial and can be purchased for $399.99 or about Rs 29,800. Only a Bluetooth/WiFi model of the watch is available and it comes with Moonrock Beige straps having fox-shaped holes and engravings. An additional custom Stardust Gray strap featuring the Maison Kitsune lettering is also included.

On the other hand the Maison Kitsune Edition of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is also available with Moonrock Beige straps in a Stardust Gray leather case having Maison Kitsune Fox Head logo. The price for these special edition buds has been kept at $209.99 or about Rs 15,700 in the US.