Samsung launches Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch 4G, & Galaxy Tab S6 ahead of Diwali

Samsung on Thursday announced the launch of three new products to its Galaxy family. It has unveiled the Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch Active 2, and Galaxy Watch 4G in India ahead of Diwali. While the Galaxy Tab S6 comes as a flagship product with Snapdragon 855 processor, the Galaxy Watch 4G is the company’s first cellular smartwatch in the country. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is the successor of the Galaxy Watch Active that was launched earlier this year. Samsung has been jostling against its close rival OnePlus and launching a flurry of products across price segments seems like the best resort.

The Galaxy Tab S6 comes in Mountain Grey and Cloud Blue colours and costs Rs 59,900. There is an HDFC Bank offer that avails buyers a cashback of Rs 5,000 on credit and debit cards. The Keyboard Cover, worth Rs 10,999, will also be available at discounted price of Rs 5,499. The purchase is bundled with six months of YouTube Premium for free.

Coming to the Galaxy Watch Active 2, it comes in two variants – the Stainless Steel one costs Rs 31,990 and the Aluminium model is priced at Rs 26,990. The former has three colours – Silver, Black, and Gold finish and the latter will be available in Black, Rose Gold, and Cloud Silver colour options. The Galaxy Watch 4G has two sizes – the 42mm model costs Rs 28,490 and the 46mm variant will sell for Rs 30,990.

All three products will go on sale from Friday, October 11 via Samsung online store, Samsung Opera House, and other major online and offline retailers.

Galaxy Tab S6 Specifications

The Galaxy Tab S6 has a 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display that also supports HDR10+ content. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, which is expandable. The tablet comes with S Pen that offers similar functionalities as that of the Galaxy Note 10. It comes with a SIM card slot for voice and data capabilities. There is a 13-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera at the back of the smartphone. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera. The Galaxy Tab S6 comes with a 7040mAh battery under the hood.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 Specifications

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 has a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display that now supports a digital bezel, much like the physical one on the predecessor Galaxy Watch. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9110 processor paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. It has a gyroscope, accelerometer, barometer, ECG sensor, hear rate sensor, and ambient light sensor. The smartwatch is water and dust resistant with IP68 certification. It is backed by a 340mAh battery and supports wireless charging.