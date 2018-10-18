Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen, Keyboard to replace your laptop: Price in India, specifications

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab S4 in India

Samsung on Thursday launched the Galaxy Tab S4 tablet that was announced back in August at the Galaxy Note 9 launch event. The new tablet comes with support for the S Pen along with Samsung DeX. In fact, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is touted along with the DeX mode to let users replace their conventional laptops in favour of a tablet that can offer a laptop experience. To maximise the laptop experience, Samsung is bundling the Galaxy Tab S4 with a Book Cover Keyboard and S Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is priced at Rs 57,900 in India and will go on sale via both online such as Samsung Online Shop and Amazon.in starting October 20, as well as offline channels. It comes in Black and Grey colour options. The buyers will get a cashback of Rs 5,000 on payment via HDFC credit cards and No Cost EMI payment via HDFC debit cards. Jio customers will get a cashback of Rs 2,750, as well as additional data on the recharges worth Rs 198 and Rs 299.

The Samsung Book Cover Keyboard costs Rs 7,499 and will be sold separately. There is also a regular Book Cover worth Rs 3,999 and a POGO Charging Dock available at Rs 3,499.

First things first, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is an answer to the Microsoft Surface and Apple iPad, and even the Pixel Slate, which debuted not a long ago. With a 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display, the Galaxy Tab S4 can offer a resolution of up to 2560×1600 pixels. With an aim to replace the laptop, Samsung has optimised the DeX experience on the Galaxy Tab S4, such as the multi-window workflow for the apps, drag and drop for files, and full-fledged support for the keyboard and the shortcuts.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 400GB via microSD card. The tablet is equipped with front and rear cameras for photography, as well as video calling. There is a 13-megapixel camera on the rear accompanied by an LED flash while an 8-megapixel camera sits on the front. The Galaxy Tab S4 is backed by a 7300mAh battery under the hood.

Samsung has loaded the Galaxy Tab S4 with Dolby Atmos sound technology on four AKG-tuned speakers. The tablet supports S Pen to facilitate scribbling, doodling, and taking notes on the go.