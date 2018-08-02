Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy Tab A 10.5 tablets to take on Apple iPad

Samsung has launched two new tablets

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Tab S4 and Galaxy Tab A 10.5 as the new entrants to its tablet range. The new tablets offer competition to Apple’s iPad Pro with a premium design and functionalities. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is the premium-looking tablet that comes with DeX support so that you can pair it with a desktop. The highlights include Dolby Atmos sound and AKG-tuned speakers.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is priced at $650 (roughly Rs 44,500) for the 64GB storage model while its 256GB storage variant costs $750 (roughly Rs 51,300). The pre-orders for the tablet are now live in the US while the company is yet to announce the availability dates. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 pricing and availability information are yet to be announced.

Much like the iPad Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 comes with an attachable keypad so that you can use it as a laptop. Moreover, it supports Samsung DeX to let you turn the entire ecosystem into the one resembling a PC. The tablet runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience UX 9.0 on top, designed for wider display on tablets.

There is a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED 16:10 display with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels and 287 ppi pixel density. The Galaxy Tab S4 is powered by an octa-core 2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 256GB of inbuilt storage options that can be expanded further via microSD card up to 400GB.

There is a 13-megapixel camera on the rear while an 8-megapixel camera sits on the front of the tablet. There is no fingerprint sensor, however, you get the Intelligent Scanner that comprises iris and facial scanning, apart from the conventional unlocking options on the tablet. There is an optional 4G LTE model available, in addition to the regular Wi-Fi variant. There is a USB Type-C port given on the tablet. The tablet packs a 7300mAh battery under the hood. There is support for S Pen on the tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5, similarly, packs a 10.5-inch TFT LCD display with the resolution maxed out at 1920×1200 pixels. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience UX and is powered by a less powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 400GB via microSD card.

There is no support for Samsung DeX or S Pen, however, the tablet is centred on kids with dedicated apps and features. You get four Dolby Atmos-powered speakers and an optional LTE variant. A 7300mAh battery fuels the Galaxy Tab A 10.5.