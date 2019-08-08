Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A 8 for low-end users, price starts at Rs 9,999

Just a couple of hours ahead of its grand Galaxy Unpacked event where the Note 10 series was announced, Samsung announced the launch of Galaxy Tab A 8 in India. The tablet is the new addition to Samsung’s tablet portfolio that has managed to keep up with ever-increasing iPad models. The tablet was announced about a month earlier in India but the pricing has now been announced.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 comes in two variants – the Wi-Fi model will cost you Rs 9,999 while the Wi-Fi + LTE variant is priced at Rs 11,999. The former model is now available to pre-book via Flipkart and Samsung online store – its sale starts August 8. The latter will be made available on select online and offline retailer by the end of the month. You get two colour options – Black and Grey – on the Galaxy Tab A 8. The buyers also get free two-month trial of YouTube Premium.

For the specifications, the Galaxy Tab A 8 comes with an 8-inch TFT display with a resolution of 1200×800 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD card up to 512GB. The dimensions of the tablet are 210×124.4x8mm.

Galaxy Tab A 8 runs Android 9 Pie-based One UI. It comes with an 8-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel selfie sensor. The camera app has all the basic features that you see on Galaxy smartphones. The tablet is backed by a 5100mAh battery – however, the fast charging capability is not known.

Samsung is also equipping the tablet with Kids Home, which is a limited space on the tablet where kids can only interact with innocuous apps and those that have approved by parents or guardians. Not only the Kids Home provides a safe ecosystem for kids, it comes preloaded with interactive games, such as a range of LEGO games and Crocro Adventure among others. There are advanced levels of parental controls inside Kids Home, as well.