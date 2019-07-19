Samsung launches Galaxy A80 with rotating cameras, Snapdragon 730G at Rs 47,990

Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy A80 in India to catch up with the launches of Realme X and Redmi K20 series that took place earlier this week. Galaxy A80 is one of Samsung’s solutions to attain the ambitious bezel-less full-screen display by getting rid of the front cameras. Instead, Samsung Galaxy A80 has rotatable rear cameras that double as selfie cameras. The mechanism is quite geeky but it is just another workaround as companies progress on a true full-screen phone.

Galaxy A80 has been priced at Rs 47,990 in India and its sale starts August 1. But you can pre-book the smartphone between July 22 and July 31 to avail one-time free screen replacement as an offer. Citibank cardholders can get 5 per cent cashback on the purchase as well. The sale will be held via all major online and offline retailers, including Samsung online store and Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru.

The pricing of the smartphone makes it challenge other bigwigs in the market, such as OnePlus 7 Pro, Nokia 9 PureView, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. Samsung Galaxy A80’s rotatable cameras are the USP but there is discord – specifications wise if we take the price category in perspective. Samsung Galaxy A80 is powered by a Snapdragon 730G processor, which is essentially the Snapdragon 730 processor tuned for gaming. The Redmi K20, which is powered by a Snapdragon 730 processor, costs Rs 21,999, but Mi fans are furious over the pricing which, according to them, should have been to the tune of Rs 18,000.

Samsung Galaxy A80, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. Since there is no perforation in the display, Samsung is calling it ‘New Infinity Display, in accordance with the naming of other display setups. The display packs an embedded fingerprint sensor, but it’s an optical one unlike the ultrasonic sensor on Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. The smartphone has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of RAM, which cannot be expanded.

The USP of Galaxy A80 is the camera module that can rotate to the front for selfies. The setup has a 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a field of view of 123 degrees. Besides, there is a 3D depth camera for correcting shape outlines and offer assistance to AR apps. The setup is accompanied by an LED flash. The mechanism is straight out of a sci-fi movie, where the cameras turn to your face to click selfies. But Samsung is yet to provide details on how durable this setup is.

Samsung Galaxy A80 is backed by a 3700mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging via the bundled charger. There is no wireless charging though. It also comes preloaded with Samsung Pay. There are a couple of other features such as Dolby Atmos.