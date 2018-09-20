Samsung launches Galaxy A7 with triple rear camera; check price, specifications

The triple camera system has a 24MP AF lens, an 8MP “Ultra Wide” lens (F2.4) and a 5MP “Depth” lens.

Samsung Electronics on Thursday joined the smartphone camera war, launching the affordable Galaxy A7 that comes with a powerful rear triple camera system.

The Galaxy A7 — to be priced below the Rs 30,000 price segment for India — will be available in select European and Asian markets from this fall and other markets in the near future, the company said in a statement.

The triple camera system has a 24MP AF lens, an 8MP “Ultra Wide” lens (F2.4) and a 5MP “Depth” lens.

With the 24MP lens and Depth Lens, the Galaxy A7’s “Live Focus” feature lets users control the depth of field by allowing them to adjust the “bokeh” effect for better photos.

“Samsung is committed to delivering meaningful innovation to all consumers across the Galaxy family, no matter who they are or where they are in the world” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics.

The Galaxy A7’s 8MP Ultra Wide Lens at the rear is placed at the same viewing angle as the human eye. The device ensures clear photos in both bright and low-light conditions.

“We’re excited to introduce innovative new features to the A series with the Galaxy A7, a practical but powerful device that is built to help make your everyday both convenient and extraordinary,” he added.

The device with 6.0-inch Super AMOLED display comes in three variants: 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with a MicroSD Slot (up to 512GB); 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory and 6GB RAM and 128ROM.

It runs Android 8.0 OS and houses a 3,300mAh battery.

Samsung is set to launch another “Galaxy A” series smartphone with a four rear-camera system device called A9 in Malaysia on October 11 that will be a premium device (above the Rs 30,000 price segment).

The company is refreshing its mid-price segment smartphones with flagship premium features for the rest of the year.