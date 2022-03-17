Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G launched with fast AMOLED screens, OIS camera and up to 5-year software support

Both Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 will get four years of major OS and up to five years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G were launched globally today, March 17. They are virtually the same phones on many levels. The core hardware, which is Samsung’s new Exynos 1280 5nm chip, is same across the board. The battery capacity, too, is same at 5,000mAh. So are the fast-charging stats. This is 25W. (You won’t get a charger with either phone.) The A53 and A33, both, are IP67-rated and run One UI 4.1 software based on Android 12.

That software is their biggest draw. Much like the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has announced that both Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 will get four years of major OS and up to five years of security updates. Samsung hasn’t revealed the pricing yet, but it’s safe to assume both these phones will stand unbeaten at least as far as software support is concerned. The only other brand that comes close is Apple.

Last year’s Galaxy A-series phones brought Samsung up to speed with competition, their biggest highlight being their high refresh rate screens. The Galaxy A52, in particular, was appreciated for its compact form factor and overall value proposition. The A53 builds on top of that further. Curiously missing from action is the Galaxy A73—that would have replaced the Galaxy A72—which was pegged to be launched alongside. That didn’t happen, though.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G specs, features

The A53 has a 6.5-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout—this houses a 32MP selfie shooter. The A33 switches to a 6.4-inch 1080p Super AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch—this houses a 13MP selfie shooter.

Both phones get Samsung’s Exynos 1280 chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage which is expandable. Connectivity options include 5G and Bluetooth 5.1. Battery capacity is 5,000mAh in both phones with support for 25W fast charging. There will be no charging brick in the box.

For photography, while the A53 gets a 64MP OIS main+8MP ultrawide+5MP depth+5MP macro setup, the A33 gets 48MP OIS main+8MP ultrawide+2MP depth+5MP system.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G prices, availability

The Galaxy A53 5G will be available in select markets starting April 1 and the Galaxy A33 5G will be available from April 22. India pricing and availability are yet to be announced.

