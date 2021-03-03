Samsung launches Galaxy A32, its most affordable phone in India with 90Hz screen

Galaxy A32 India price is Rs 21,999.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A32 in India on Wednesday at a price of Rs 21,999. Its main USP is that it is the most affordable Samsung phone in India to come with a ‘fast’ 90Hz screen. By fast we mean, relative to a 60Hz phone like say the Galaxy F62. While rivals like Xiaomi and Realme have been bombarding the market with affordable high refresh rate screen phones for a while now, this is the first time Samsung is joining this bandwagon. Previously, high refresh rate screens were limited to Samsung’s more expensive flagships like the Galaxy S21 and value flagships like the Galaxy S20 FE.

The Galaxy A32 is available in 4G and 5G versions with different specs. To be clear, Samsung is launching the 4G variant of the phone in India at this point of time—the 5G A32 has a 60Hz HD+ screen. The Galaxy A32 will be available in India from March 3 across online and offline stores.

Galaxy A32 specs, features

The Galaxy A32 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and Infinity-U ‘teardrop’ notch—this houses a 20MP selfie camera. As mentioned earlier, the phone has a 90Hz panel which means that it can render on-screen images 90 times per second that should entail smooth animations and fluid scrolling. It is not immediately clear if this panel is also adaptive like the Galaxy S21 or locked at 90Hz when enabled. Samsung says it can peak 800nits of brightness which is a respectable count in a phone of its class. Rounding off the package is an in-display fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A32 has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Software inside the phone is Android 11-based One UI 3.1. Fuelling the package is a large 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. This battery7 is rated to deliver up to 20 hours of video playback, 93 hours of music playback and 19 hours of internet usage time, according to Samsung.

For photography, the Galaxy A32 has four cameras, a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and two 5MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros or close-up shots.

Galaxy A32 India price, availability

The Galaxy A32 India price is Rs 21,999. This is for the model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. HDFC Bank users will be eligible for a cashback up to Rs 2,000, Samsung has announced making the effective price of the phone Rs 19,999. The phone will come in black, white, blue and violet.

It will be available for buying from March 3 from retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals starting.

