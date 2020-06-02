Samsung launches budget Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 phones in India; price starts at Rs 8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11

Samsung expanded its budget Galaxy M-series by launching two new affordable phones, aka Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11, in India on Tuesday. The Galaxy M01 is an entry-level phone that costs Rs 8,999 while the Galaxy M11 is a successor to the Galaxy M10 and starts at Rs 10,999. Both the phones will be available for buying in India starting today from Flipkart, Amazon, Samsung India website and offline sales channels.

Samsung Galaxy M11 specs, features and price

The Galaxy M11 is Samsung’s second budget punch hole cutout-toting phone after last year’s Galaxy M40. The phone has a 6.4-inch HD+ or 720p+ Infinity-O LCD display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage which is further expandable by up to 512GB via a micro-SD card slot.

The dual-SIM phone has a 5,000mAh battery under the hood and there’s also support for 15W fast charging.

The Galaxy M11 has three cameras on the back. There’s a 13MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 5MP ultra wide-angle camera with 115-degree field-of-view, and another 2MP camera for depth sensing or portrait photography. On the front, the Galaxy M11 comes with an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M11 in India in two configurations, 3GB/32GB for Rs 10,999 and 4GB/64GB for Rs 12,999. The Galaxy M11 will come in metallic blue, black and violet colours.

Samsung Galaxy M01 specs, features and price

The Galaxy M01 is an entry-level phone designed for first-time users or simply anyone looking for an ultra affordable no-fuss phone for basics. The phone has a 5.7-inch HD+ or 720p+ TFT display with a waterdrop-style Infinity-V notch and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor paired with with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which is further expandable by up to 512GB via a micro-SD card slot.

The dual-SIM phone has a 4,000mAh battery under the hood — no fast charging.

The Galaxy M01 has two cameras on the back. There’s a 13MP main camera and another 2MP camera for depth sensing or portrait photography. On the front, the Galaxy M01 comes with an 5MP camera.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M01 in India for Rs 8,999. This is for variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Galaxy M01 will come in black, blue and red colours.