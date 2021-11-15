Samsung launches Android 12-based One UI 4 for Galaxy S21 devices

Although the software update is limited to the S21 series, the company will make the One UI 4 available to a range of devices shortly.

The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Ultra, and S21 Plus will get the One UI 4 software update from today, the company announced. The beta version of the Android 12-based update was released to the public in September. The overhauled UI brings new themes, tweaks the keyboard, and also revamps the privacy settings.

Janghyun Yoon, Samsung Electronics’ Head of Software Platform Team at Mobile Communications Business, said: “One UI 4 delivers on that promise, equipping Galaxy smartphone users with the latest customization and privacy features.”

The upgrades in the latest Samsung software are familiar to the features on Google’s Android 12 operating system. The upgrade includes a Material You-style overhaul with the option to change the colour scheme of the operating system based on the wallpaper. The widgets have also been redesigned.

There is a Privacy Dashboard that tracks how often apps request sensitive information, while indicators show when the microphone or camera are in use.

“There’s no privacy without strong security. That’s why, with One UI 4, Samsung is bringing the latest privacy and security features, so you can choose exactly what you want to share or keep private,” Samsung Electronics said in a release.

“From alerting you to when an app is attempting to access your camera or microphone, to a new privacy dashboard that brings all your settings and controls into one convenient place, with One UI 4, monitoring and controlling your privacy settings is simple.”

The keyboard has also been tweaked to offer more stickers and animated emojis.

Although the software update is limited to the S21 series, the company will make the One UI 4 available to a range of devices shortly.

“One UI 4 will be available on the Galaxy S21 series starting November 15th and will soon become available on previous Galaxy S and Note series as well as Galaxy Z series, A series and tablets,” Samsung Electronics said.

The company briefly published an update on the One UI 4 rollout schedule on its Members app. However, the notice was abruptly taken it down. The list included a monthly update plan for the release on devices till July 2022.