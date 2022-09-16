Samsung launches 7th edition of Samsung E.D.G.E. Campus Program for students: Details

Samsung India has launched the seventh edition of its pan-India campus program, Samsung E.D.G.E inviting students from 27 campuses – including Business schools, Engineering Institutions, and design colleges – to showcase their leadership qualities and problem-solving skills. The finalists of the programme will be mentored by the company’s leaders.

It consists of three rounds – campus round, regional round and the National round which will be held physically at campuses spread across the country. The campus round starts with the formation of idea and concepts – where the team members come together and based on their research and analysis, the students present an executive case summary.

The top teams that are shortlisted in campus round begin to work on a case study and present their detailed solutions at the regional round. At the end of regional round – top 8 teams or finalists are mentored by Samsung leaders.

The finalists, then battle against each other in the National round to come as 3 winning teams. Those three winning teams will bag a cash prize and also get an opportunity to work with Samsung.

Each team will consist of minimum 3 students from within the campus across years and specialisation. Each team will be asked to present their unique solution showcasing innovation and leadership skills.

Samsung SWA’s President and CEO, Mr Ken Kang says that over the years, Samsung E.D.G.E. has proved to be an enabler offering students a platform to showcase their creative solutions to real life problems. He goes on to add that as Samsung enter the seventh edition of the program, the company is confident that the young talent participating in the program will bring in even more insightful solutions and display their problem-solving skills.

The Samsung E.D.G.E. campus programme was first launched in December 2016. In the 4th Samsung E.D.G.E Campus Program, a total of 1,730 teams participated in the programme. Team AKR Menders of IIT Madras bagged the first prize, while Team Purple from ISB Hyderabad came second followed by the second runners-up team Trifecta from FMS Delhi.