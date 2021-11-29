Samsung launches 35W Power Adapter Duo with USB Type-C, USB Type-A ports and fast-charging: Details

Samsung has priced the 35W Power Adapter Duo at Rs 2,299.

Samsung launched the 35W Power Adapter Duo that can fast-charge two devices simultaneously in India today.

Samsung said the charger can charge both Android and iPhone devices, apart from laptops, tablets, and smartwatches. It is also wireless-charger compliant and can be used with power banks and TWS earbuds.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A03 budget phone launched with 48MP dual cameras and 5,000mAh battery

The charger features one USB Type-C port with 35W charging capability and one USB Type-A port with 15W charging capability. Samsung has claimed that the charger can fully charge Galaxy smartphones in 50% less time. The company said the fast-charging method was supported for Galaxy Note devices (Galaxy Note 10 and higher) and Galaxy S series (Galaxy S10 5G and higher).

Samsung has priced the 35W Power Adapter Duo at Rs 2,299. The charger is available at all retail stores, e-commerce websites, and Samsung.com.

Also Read | Samsung apparently has no plans to launch another Galaxy Note; to end Galaxy Note 20 series production soon

The 35W Power Adapter Duo, Samsung said, supplied up to 35W power when charging a single device via the USB Type-C port. The maximum power output is reserved to charge laptops only.

Samsung has already announced that it would gradually remove earphones and charger plugs from in-box device packaging to help address issues of sustainable consumption and remove any pressure that consumers might feel towards continually receiving unnecessary charger accessories when they buy new phones.

Samsung has been implementing standardised USB Type-C type charging ports since 2017, making older chargers compatible with newer Galaxy devices.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review: Best Android smartwatch ever

Reports suggest Samsung also plans to introduce two new fast chargers — the Power Adapter Trio and the 45W US Type-C Power Adapter.

The Power Adapter Trio will have three ports, allowing users to simultaneously charge three devices. Of the three ports, two will be USB Type-C ports, while the third will be a USB-A one. The first Type-C port will offer a maximum 65W power output, while the second and third ports will top out at 25W and 15W, respectively.