Samsung just leaked the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and it looks stunning

Samsung has accidentally leaked the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is also expected to pack top-notch specs though it is yet to be seen if Samsung will go all guns blazing again, now two times in a row, when it comes to the extras. Or, Samsung might just play it safe and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will turn out to be a Galaxy S20 Ultra with an S-Pen. Whatever be the case, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will undoubtedly be the most high-end Android phone in the market as and when it launches, possibly sometime in August.

Coming to the leak now. It is not everyday you see big brands like Samsung messing up their upcoming product launches by “accidentally” leaking these products well in advance. But it does happen, every now and then. And that’s precisely what has happened with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Samsung Ukraine accidentally posted promo renders of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on its website recently, curiously under the company’s existing Galaxy Note 8 product page which suggests it could actually have been a mistake rather than an attempt by Samsung to hype its own product ahead of launch — yes, that happens too sometimes.

The posting was quickly pulled down but as these things usually go, someone somewhere took a screenshot and that’s how we know what the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could look like. It would look stunning.

The promo renders show off the alleged Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in mystic bronze, a colour that seems inspired from the metallic copper version of the Galaxy Note 9. The phone boasts of a very familiar design, a mashup of the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20 Ultra if you may. Like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is also expected to be a towering giant at 6.9-inch.

Sadly, the leak only gives away the back of the device, but at least, it’s something. On the back, there are three cameras housed inside a rectangular raised module, like the Galaxy S20 Ultra. It looks like Samsung is sticking to using a periscope zoom lens on the upcoming Note but the “Space Zoom” branding is nowhere to be seen which is a good thing actually since its 100x zoom serves no real world purpose. The cameras are also flanked by bronze accents that accentuate the whole look. As we said, the all-round design looks stunning.

We also get a first look at the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra S-Pen stylus which doesn’t look very different from the one paired with the existing Galaxy Note 10 devices. More details are awaited.