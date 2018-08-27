Samsung is giving this free gift for Galaxy Note 9 users – Find out what it is

Galaxy Note 9 launched in India recently

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 started selling in India last week after its launch event held in New Delhi. The smartphone packs a subtly different design, improved cameras, and an enhanced S Pen. Among its many features, the Galaxy Note 9 was touted to offer a world-class VR experience, however, the Gear VR headset cannot really fit the smartphone due to its unwieldy dimensions. Now, Samsung is making things right by offering a free adapter that will make Galaxy Note 9 work with Gear VR.

As per a report by XDA Developers, Samsung is asking the Galaxy Note 9 users to reach out to the company to claim the free adapter that will allow them to use the handset in Gear VR efficiently. “The current iteration of Gear VR (SM-R325NZVAXAR) will be supported by the Galaxy Note 9, however, you will need an adapter to fit it. If you are a Galaxy Note 9 owner and would like to receive the adapter free of charge, please call 1-800-SAMSUNG”, said Samsung.

Samsung says it will take about two weeks for the adapter to reach the preferred location. This offer is, however, available for the Galaxy Note 9 customers in the US. However, Galaxy Note 9 customers outside the US may contact Samsung if they want to claim a free adapter. The Galaxy Note 9 is a little bigger than the Galaxy S9+, which is the largest device Gear VR can fit currently.

However, Samsung is reportedly working on a next-generation VR headset. Codenamed HMD Odyssey+, Samsung’s new wearable was spotted in a US FCC listing. The Samsung Odyssey+ will allegedly pack traditional VR capabilities. At least two models were spotted – XE800ZBA and XQ800ZBA – on the Bluetooth certification website. However, it looks we will have to wait until Samsung makes an official announcement later this year, probably at IFA 2018 where it will give more details about its first smart speaker, Galaxy Home.