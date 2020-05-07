Samsung is bringing over 20,000 offline retailers online to make Galaxy phones available for buying during COVID-19 crisis.

After Vivo and Xiaomi, Samsung is also kicking off an online to offline sales strategy so potential buyers can purchase a Galaxy phone from their neighbourhood brick and mortar store from the comfort of their homes. The move will also help “thousands of offline retailers become part of the online ecosystem and reach out to a larger base of consumers,” Samsung said in a statement on Thursday, adding that it had already signed up over 20,000 sellers for it. Samsung has tied up with domestic payments and EMI technology platform Benow for this initiative.

Offline retailers need to register themselves on the Benow app to get started, though it seems they can’t do it right away. Samsung said that it will share the details of a dealer with Benow first following which they will receive a registration link on their mobile number. Post the registration, the dealer can make an online catalogue of Galaxy phones that they sell, which can then be shared with customers via email, SMS, WhatsApp or social media.

The catalogue will be available for the customer to browse via the link and it will be possible to place an order directly from it. It isn’t clear if the buyer needs to have the Benow app installed on some mobile device for this though. The dealer will get notified when a customer places an order using the link while their details will be available on the Benow app.

The dealer can then reach out to the customer and further facilitate the purchase by generating a payment link through Benow. The customer can avail cash on delivery, credit card, debit card, easy EMI options to make the payment. Benow will offer a digital charge slip to both the customer and the dealer post the transaction. The dealer can then deliver the purchased Galaxy phone to the customer.

“Our partnership with Benow is part of our broader online to offline (O2O) strategy and is aimed to provide benefits of both offline and online platforms to the consumer. With this new platform, our consumers will be able to browse, select, order, pay and receive their Galaxy smartphone from the comfort of their homes. This will ensure that our consumers don’t have to step out to a physical store at a time when social distancing is the new normal. At the same time, the new platform enables thousands of physical retailers to connect with local customers online,” Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India said.