EXCLUSIVE | Samsung is bringing its Neo QLED TVs with Mini LED technology to India next week

One of Samsung’s most ambitious smart TV lineup is coming to India.

Samsung will launch its premium Neo QLED TVs in India next week, sources privy of the matter told Financial Express Online. Announced at CES 2021, the Mini LED backlighting technology-toting Neo QLED TVs are one of Samsung’s most ambitious smart TVs in the market today.

Cramming much smaller LEDs – to the tune of 1/40th the size of conventional LEDs – into the TVs backlighting system allows Samsung to have an “ultra-fine” control over its dimming zones and black levels. The idea is to cut down on what is referred to as the “blooming” effect which is the appearance of a halo around bright objects next to a dark background often seen on typical LCD TVs. All this should entail greater contrast and subsequently improved picture quality.

Samsung touts, “ultra-realistic picture-whether you are watching a football game or playing one on your gaming console.” That latter bit is further accentuated by way of a couple of partnerships that Samsung has made to make its Neo QLED TVs next-gen game console-ready. In the US and Canada for instance, Samsung is the official TV partner of Xbox Series X. Samsung has also partnered with AMD to bring FreeSync Premium Pro to these TVs. They also come with a new Game Bar settings menu that puts all game options within easy reach and Super Ultrawide Gameview which brings gaming monitor-style ultra-wide aspect ratios to a TV.

Speaking of some technicalities, these Neo QLED TVs pack high refresh rate of 120fps and a low 5.8ms response time. They are available in both 4K and 8K resolution. Samsung will offer them in sizes ranging from 43-inch to 85-inch in India.

Elsewhere, these TVs feature SpaceFit Sound for a customised audio experience and a solar remote control. Unsurprisingly, they will come with Samsung TV Plus support in India.

