Samsung introduces Galaxy Assured, Galaxy Forever plans for Galaxy smartphones in India

Samsung on Friday introduced new offers for customers on Galaxy range in order to attract more customers. The company is offering two schemes Galaxy Assured and Galaxy Forever in India. According to a statement released by the company, Galaxy Assured is offering buyback plans for its phones- Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S10 Lite (512GB) and Galaxy Note10 Lite. The company said with this offer, customers can get a buyback value of smartphones by up to 70 per cent of the original device price, if the phone is three-month old. Similarly, smartphones that are six-month old, can get the customer a buyback offer of 60 per cent.

Under this offer, consumers whose smartphones are nine and twelve months old, they can receive a buyback offer of 50 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively. “For Galaxy Assured, Samsung India has joined hands with Servify, a technology company that provides Device Lifecycle Management Services,” the company said.

Another scheme that Samsung is offering is the Galaxy Forever which will allow consumers to buy a Galaxy S20 smartphone at just 60 per cent of the price initially. According to the company, the remaining 40 per cent is to be paid at the end of one-year. What’s interesting is that customers can also return the device at the end of one year. Under this scheme, the smartphone has to be purchased via EMI facility. To offer this, Samsung India has partnered with IDFC and Servify.

Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said that with the latest offers that Samsung has introduced, consumers will have the option to get back at least 40 per cent of the premium smartphone purchased after one year. “Galaxy Forever lets consumers own a brand new Galaxy S20 at a fraction of the total cost. These two plans are a win-win situation for consumers, who will now have a range of options while buying Samsung’s premium range of Galaxy smartphones,” said Babbar.