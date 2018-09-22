Samsung India launches 2 smartphones in Galaxy J series (Reuters)

Refreshing its budget J series, Samsung India on Saturday launched Galaxy J4+ and J6+ for Rs 10,990 and Rs 15,990, respectively. Galaxy J6+ and Galaxy J4+ with glass-finish design and Dolby Atmos will be available from September 25 on retail outlets, Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung Shop.

“Galaxy J series is India’s most popular smartphone series, making up almost a third of all smartphones sold in India. We are making the J series even more exciting by introducing side fingerprint, emotify, glass finish and new reflective colours,” Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

Galaxy J6+ is equipped with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage while Galaxy J4+ comes with 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM.

Both the smartphones are powered by a 3,300mAh battery and run Android Oreo operating system (OS).

Both Galaxy J6+ and J4+ offer true HD experience as they have L1 Widevine certification. This, coupled with Dolby Atmos, enables consumers to enjoy a full 360 degree surround-sound experience.

Galaxy J6+ comes with “Side Fingerprint” sensor — a first for any Galaxy device — which unlocks the phone in the most secure manner.

Galaxy J6+ comes with 13MP+5MP dual rear camera and an 8MP front camera while the Galaxy J4+ sports a 13MP rear and a 5MP front camera.

The new smartphones come with true HD+ infinity design that gives users nearly 15 per cent more display area without increasing the overall size of the device, the company claimed.

Both devices are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor.