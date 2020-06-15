Samsung has a new Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ for the BTS ARMY

The internal specs of both these devices remain the same as their regular counterparts.

Samsung has launched a couple of new limited edition devices meant specifically for K-pop band BTS’ fanbase, or the BTS ARMY, as they like to call themselves. There’s the Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition. Both the devices will be available in select markets from July 9. While the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition TWS earbuds are already available for pre-order, the Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition can be pre-ordered starting from June 19.

Both the Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition come in haze purple, which is what differentiates them from their regular counterparts. The Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition additionally give you other BTS-exclusives especially in software in the form of custom theme and live wallpaper. Samsung will also bundle this limited edition device with collectables including BTS photo cards and stickers in the box.

Those who pre-order the Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition will also be eligible to get a BTS poster. Pre-ordering the whole bundle (including the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition) wil get them two BTS posters. Also, those who pre-order the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition will be eligible to get a wireless charging pad (slim), which is again a BTS Edition.

Much like any other limited edition collaboration that Samsung does, this one is also purely aesthetic. This means all the BTS elements on-board reflect in design and design alone. The internal specs of both these devices remain the same as their regular counterparts.

We recently reviewed the Galaxy S20+ and found it to be the best value flagship among Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 lineup. It strikes a fine balance between specs, features, and functionality, and pricing. It’s surely one of the best Android phones that money can buy in 2020 which is probably why Samsung wants to keep it alive with new colours and collaborations.