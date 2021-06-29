Samsung, Google preview ‘unified’ One UI Watch user interface for Galaxy smartwatches at MWC 2021

The upcoming Galaxy Watch will become the first device to have the new unified platform and One UI Watch.

Samsung at the Mobile World Congress (MMC) 2021 has unveiled its latest interface for its Galaxy smartwatches called One UI Watch. The company has co-developed the software with Google. The UI is expected to make the Samsung Galaxy phones more coherent with the watch. “Samsung will bring performance enhancements, a more seamless experience between the Watch and Android smartphones, and access to an even greater number of applications,” the company said in its blog post.

During the launch of the latest wearable platform, Google said that Samsung has shown the company how to optimise certain processes that can lead to better responsiveness as well as battery performance. With the unveiling, Samsung has shared many details on how One UI is expected to work. The upcoming Galaxy Watch will become the first device to have the new unified platform and One UI Watch.

Patrick Chomet, EVP and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics said, “Through these efforts, we will enrich our smartwatch experience and convenience of the Galaxy ecosystem for our consumers.”

It is to note that when launched, users will have to install compatible apps on their phone that will also be downloaded onto smartwatch. Using the apps from phones, the watch can be managed. For example, if users have made any customisations on their phone like display of time in different cities around the globe, this will also be reflected on the watch. Similarly, the numbers that have been blocked on the phone will also remain blocked for the watch. The unified platform will also allow users to download third-party apps from Google Play Store directly on the watch.

Meanwhile, the company said that with Google, it has a long history of collaborations. Sameer Samat, Vice President of Product Management, Android and Wear, Google said, “In collaboration with Samsung, we’re thrilled to bring longer battery life, faster performance, and a wide range of apps, including many from Google to a whole new wearable experience.”