Samsung Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro review: Go beyond fitness, stay connected and healthy

After mobile phones, fitness bands and smartwatches are fast emerging as the most popular piece of wearable technology for Indians. An interesting thing to note is consumers have begun to demand more functionality from their devices, rather than basic step tracking. A recent research highlights the emerging trend—a growing number of people would rather leave their mobile device at home if a smartwatch could offer the same functionality, such as making calls, messaging and playing music. Taking a cue, device makers are revving up their R&D engines and integrating newer innovations in their new launches.

Two not-so-old devices in the wearable segment from the South Korean consumer electronics behemoth Samsung—Gear Sport, a sleek and versatile smartwatch and Gear Fit2 Pro, a GPS sports band with smart features—have seen a surge in popularity in the Indian market in recent months. The devices, launched last November along with the successful Gear S3, pack advanced specs such as 24/7 auto tracking, seamless phone connectivity, GPS enabled run tracking and swim tracking with 50m water resistance. They also provide access to a range of lifestyle apps and services developed in-house as well as made in partnership with specialist brands such as Under Armour and Speedo.

Gear Sport is a stylish sports watch made out of premium steel with the highly popular rotating bezel user interface whereas, Gear Fit2 Pro is an attractive fitness band with an ergonomic curved super AMOLED display. Both the devices support a diverse range of user lifestyle and activity levels. The devices mould around a user’s lifestyle with all 24 hours in the day accounted for—this includes activity, sleep and exercise being tracked in auto mode. We take a look at some of their features.

Samsung Gear Sport (Rs 22,990)

A sleek and versatile smartwatch to support a balanced lifestyle, Gear Sport comes with AMOLED 1.2-inch display and the acclaimed rotating bezel user interface that makes it easy to view information, even when on-the-go. With Gear Sport, users can work to achieve health and wellness goals, and receive nutrition management alerts and activity recommendations even if they are offline. Available in Blue and Black colours, this wearable is designed with durability in mind; it can handle a wide range of environments. It is a perfect device for any occasion so you can effortlessly transition from the gym to a night-out with friends.

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro (Rs 13,590)

Gear Fit2 Pro is a GPS enabled fitness band with smart features. It features built-in GPS tracking to capture your run or ride with accuracy. The device’s Super AMOLED curved 1.5-inch display and a high-resolution colour touchscreen make real-time updates and notifications easier to read. Drawing from Samsung’s smartwatch capabilities, the screen also doubles up as an effective secondary screen to the phone, capable of displaying complex information like maps, activity stats and archives as well as responding to messages with pre-set replies and an emoticon library. Available in Black and Red, its versatile design also makes it a stylish accessory.

Some of the features that are common to the two devices:

Water resistance and swim tracking: An ideal companion for any swim—from laps to playing in the pool—these devices are 5 ATM certified for water resistance. Moreover, with Speedo’s latest swimming training app—Speedo On—Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro allow you to easily track key swim metrics including lap count, lap time, stroke type and more.

Heart rate monitoring: With improved accuracy, the devices offer advanced real-time heart rate monitoring. They help you continuously monitor your heart activity—whether it’s enjoying a stress-free nap or an invigorating cycling class.

Auto activity detection: Automatic activity detection built into the devices is in tune with your body and can recognise the following categories of activities: Walking, running, cycling and performing dynamic activities that could include dancing to basketball. Moreover, the devices give you inputs on the whole day when they auto track moments of inactivity like sitting at the laptop and sleeping/napping by poking you into some stretching exercises and giving you sleep quality analytics respectively.

Both devices provide access to Under Armour’s fitness apps including Under Armour Record, MyFitnessPal, MapMyRun and Endomondo for activity, nutrition, sleep and fitness tracking functions—these apps provide users with a holistic picture of their health and fitness.