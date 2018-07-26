Samsung Gear IconX with Bixby support debuts in India: Price, features

The Samsung Gear IconX comes with support for Bixby

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Thursday launched new wireless earbuds called Gear IconX with 4GB built-in storage, activity tracking capabilities and support for voice assistant Bixby for Rs 13,990 in India.

Gear IconX will enable users to make calls, send and receive the message and listen to onboard music playlists with touch controls, the company said in a statement.

“A lot of consumer insights have been incorporated in terms of design aesthetics, comfort and usability of these earbuds,” said Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Music can be uploaded to the earbuds wirelessly or from the phones and PCs using a USB cable.

Gear IconX additionally comes with fast-charging and battery life of up to five hours of music streaming or seven hours of standalone music playback and its case works as a power bank for the earbuds for urgent charging.

The earbuds can be synced with the pacesetter feature on Samsung’s health platform allowing the users to choose from already existing activity programs including light walking and speed endurance to custom creating programs on their smartphone.

Gear IconX is available in black colour at major retail outlets, Samsung’s online shop and Flipkart.