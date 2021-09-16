Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G: The future of the smartphone is here

Put simply, it’s your office, in your pocket. Let’s check out the finer details.

At first look, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G comes across as a highly aspirational device—an essential lifestyle statement for a growing number of young consumers, provided they can afford it.

The third iteration Galaxy Z Fold3 is stunningly stylish, quite powerful and futuristic-looking, and is a nice blend of cutting-edge technology and modern design. It is productivity-centric to the core and offers unique ways to work, watch and play, bringing all the features of a tablet in a phone-like form factor. This Fold3 is both category defying (the glass slab form factor is predominant these days) as well as category defining given its multitasking prowess. Put simply, it’s your office, in your pocket. Let’s check out the finer details.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 is available in Phantom Black and Phantom Green colours. It comes in 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB configurations priced at Rs 1,49,999 and Rs 1,57,999 respectively. The Galaxy Z Fold3 is lighter, thinner and narrower than its predecessor, giving it a more comfortable grip and better portability. The phone’s horizontal width when folded is 67.1mm, which is a 0.9mm reduction on its predecessor. This means the phone provides a comfortable, snug grip even for those with small hands. The fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy Z Fold3 is also mounted at the point where the thumb touches the device, which allows for more convenient use of the device’s large cover screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 sports IPX8 rating (it can withstand submergence in fresh water up to 1.5m depth for up to 30 minutes) and is built with Armor Aluminum—the strongest aluminum ever used on a Galaxy smartphone— along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to protect against scratches and accidental drops. It comes with a protective film made of stretchable PET5 and optimised display panel layers resulting in a main screen that’s 80% more durable than previous devices. Galaxy Z Fold3 is verified by Bureau Veritas to withstand folding 200,000 times. It is equipped with the latest powerful 5nm processor and 5G band compatibility for the best experience inside and out.

The Galaxy Z Fold3’s large, 7.6-inch main screen shines when it comes to watching videos, with the phone utilising an Under Display Camera (UDC) to deliver a notch-less, immersive viewing experience. I watched a couple of 4k videos and was impressed by the quality of the visuals. The phone has a refresh rate of 120Hz for both its main and cover screens, leading to a smooth experience when scrolling or playing media. So, in situations where it is more convenient to use the phone’s cover screen, like on congested public transport, this allows you to comfortably view the content with smooth, uninterrupted transitions.

Let’s talk about some of its productivity-enhancing features. With their ‘Multi-Active Window’ splitscreen capabilities, Galaxy Fold devices have long been helping users enhance their productivity. This feature allows users to check their schedules while reading e-mails and navigate to the location of a meetup while talking to friends on messenger, among other things. Cut to present. The Galaxy Z Fold3 has added the ‘Task Bar’ feature to help users move quickly and conveniently between apps. Not only does this allow you to launch the app you use most often without navigating to the home screen, but it also enables you to open the most-used combination of apps all at once.

‘Flex mode Panel’, which you can use after partially folding the Galaxy Z Fold3, is another new feature. Navigate to the Labs menu and then select the ‘Flex mode Panel’ option to turn this mode on. From there, when you launch an app that is compatible with the Flex mode Panel feature, a panel will automatically appear through which you can capture, and adjust brightness and volume. This feature removes the need to open the phone fully to adjust these settings, and is especially useful when the volume suddenly increases or when the screen brightness suddenly dims.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 is the first foldable phone to support the S Pen. You can use the S Pen to draw or take notes by hand, thus further enhancing your productivity. To take notes while watching online lectures or videos in Flex mode, simply launch Samsung Notes by double tapping the lower half of the screen while holding down the button on the side of the S Pen.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 cameras are good and you’ll be satisfied with the finely detailed photos and video.

Key takeaways: The Galaxy Z Fold3 is stylish and durable, there is support for S Pen, multitasking features are plenty too. All in all, power users couldn’t ask for more. Highly recommended.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: Main screen 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display

Cover screen: 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display

Processor: 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor (2.84GHz + 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz CPU Speed)

Operating system: Android 11

Memory & storage: 12GB RAM, 256/512GB storage

Camera: Triple rear (12MP Ultra Wide + 12MP Wide Angle + 12MP Telephoto), 4MP Under display Camera

Battery: 4400mAh (typical)dual battery

Estimated street price: Rs 1,49,999 (12+256GB), Rs 1,57,999 (12+512GB)