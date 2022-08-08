Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 ‘unpacked’ by Amazon ahead of August 10 launch revealing full design, key specs

Samsung, it seems, can’t catch a break. Days after it let its colours and storage variants slip on its own website in the UK, Amazon Netherlands has unpacked the Galaxy Z Fold 4 ahead of schedule revealing full design and some key specs of Samsung’s next flagship foldable. It’s safe to say, the listing –which has been removed at the time of writing— corroborates much of the ongoing leaks which have all been hinting at a familiar look and feel but –hopefully— more refinement.

Like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (review), its successor –Fold 4— will come with a 7.6-inch dynamic 120Hz AMOLED with an under-display camera. The cover screen will stay the same, too, at 6.2-inch, also dynamic 120Hz AMOLED, with a hole punch at the centre. Samsung, as per the Amazon listing, is using wider aspect ratios on both screens this year. This is 23.1:9 in the case of the outer screen while the folding display is said to be 21.6:18. The Fold 4 is also in line to become a little more pocketable than the last model with an overall thickness of 15.8mm when folded.

Stylus support will continue and we’re expecting the Fold 4 to retain its predecessor’s IPX8 rating – fingers crossed for added dust resistance.

Samsung’s UK insurance website has already revealed colour and storage variants of the Fold 4. It will be available in two storage variants – 256GB and 512GB. It will come in three colours— Beige, Grey/Green, and Phantom Black.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is all but certain to launch alongside, will come in two storage variants, too – 128GB and 256GB. It will be available in Blue, Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Bespoke editions.

Samsung has started taking pre-reservations for the Fold 4 and Flip 4 in India meaning they’re both coming to India very soon, possibly alongside global markets. Those interested in getting early access to the Fold 4 and Flip 4 can pre-reserve the “next Galaxy smartphones” by paying a token amount of Rs 1,999 on Samsung.com and Samsung Exclusive Stores. This will also make them eligible for “additional benefits” worth Rs 5,000 after the delivery of the devices.

Samsung will launch the Fold 4 and Flip 4 at Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event on August 10. Watch this space for more.