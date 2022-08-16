Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in India starts at Rs 1,54,999; Galaxy Z Flip 4 at Rs 89,999: Details

Samsung has formally announced Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 prices for the India market. Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in India starts at Rs 1,54,999. Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at Rs 89,999. Both devices are available for pre-booking starting today, August 16, online and offline, with wider sales to kick-off in September.

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD 4, GALAXY Z FLIP 4 INDIA PRICES

The Flip 4 price in India starts at Rs 89,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 94,999. Samsung will sell the Flip 4 in three colourways— Bora Purple, Graphite and Pink Gold.

The “Bespoke” upgrade for Galaxy Flip devices is also coming to India this year with the Flip 4. This means you will be able to custom design the Flip 4 with additional glass colours and frame options. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition price in India is set at Rs 97,999.

The Fold 4 price in India starts at Rs 1,54,999 for a version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage will set you back by Rs 1,64,999. The top-of-the-line Fold 4 with 12GB of RAM and whopping 1TB storage will sell for Rs 1,84.999. Samsung will sell the Fold 4 in three colourways— Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black.

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD 4, GALAXY FLIP 4 PRICES COMPARED

Galaxy Z Fold 4 Galaxy Z Flip 4 12/256GB: Rs 1,54,999 8/128GB: Rs 89,999 12/512GB: Rs 1,64,999 8/256GB: Rs 94,999 12/1TB: Rs 1,84,999 Bespoke edition: Rs 97,999

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD 4, GALAXY Z FLIP 4 AVAILABILITY, OFFERS

In India, you’ll be able to pre-book the Fold 4 and Flip 4 starting August 16 across leading online and offline stores.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-booking customers will be eligible to get the 46mm Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 4 Classic worth Rs 34,999 at Rs 2,999. HDFC credit or debit cards holders can get Rs 8,000 cashback or an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 on pre-booking the Fold 4.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-booking customers will be eligible to get the 42mm Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 4 Classic worth Rs 31,999 at Rs 2,999. HDFC credit or debit cards holders can get Rs 7,000 cashback or an upgrade bonus of Rs 7,000 on pre-booking the Flip 4.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-booking customers will also get 1 year Samsung Care Plus worth Rs 11,999 at Rs 6,000. No Cost EMI offer up to 24 months will also be available.

Samsung is hosting a live commerce event on its website to commemorate the launch in India (August 16-17) wherein it will offer a Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs 5,199 for free on buying the Fold 4 and Flip 4. Purchasing the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition during Samsung Live before August 17 midnight will also get you a Slim Clear Cover worth Rs 2,000 along with the Wireless Charger Duo at no extra charge.

The Fold 4 and Flip 4 were launched globally on August 10 alongside the Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds. You can read our detailed coverage on these devices including specs and feature set here.