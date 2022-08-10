Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 launched with faster Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, improved cameras, and more

Samsung, today, launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 during its Unpacked 2022 virtual event. Successors to the Fold 3 (review) and Flip 3 (review), the Fold 4 and Flip 4 are the best folding phones that Samsung makes at the time of writing. After giving the line-up a big durability boost last year, Samsung is once again out to make foldables a “mainstream” affair, this time focusing more on cameras and performance while giving the all-round fit and finish some extra spit and polish.

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD 4 SPECS, FEATURES

The Fold 4 has a 7.6-inch QXGA dynamic 120Hz AMOLED inner folding screen same as the Fold 3 but Samsung is using a slightly wider aspect ratio— 21.6:18 – and it has bumped up the brightness to 1300nits. The 4MP under-display camera from last year is also getting an important update with a new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement so it’s seemingly less visible than before.

The cover screen, too, stays the same as last year – 6.2-inch dynamic 120Hz AMOLED –but once again, the aspect ratio is getting a slight refresh. It is now 23.1:9.

The Fold 4 is a little more pocketable than the last model. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

All in all, the Fold 4 is a little more pocketable than the last model with an overall thickness of 15.8mm when folded. It weighs only 263g (versus 271g). Samsung is naturally using upgraded materials. The body is now made of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. The outer frame is made of armour aluminium. Like the Fold 3, the Fold 4 is also IPX8 certified which makes it water resistant. There is support for S-Pen stylus.

Under the hood, the Fold 4 has the brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor paired with 12GB of RAM. Samsung will offer it with up to a whopping 1TB storage in some markets.

The biggest upgrade is probably coming by way of the primary camera. The Fold 4 has a 50MP main sensor behind an f/1.8 lens with optical image stabilisation. Samsung says it can take up to 25 percent brighter photos. This is paired with another 12MP ultrawide-angle and 10MP telephoto for combined 30x “space” zoom (3x optical). The cover display has the same 10MP camera as the Fold 3.

Battery capacity is also same as last year at 4,400mAh battery. There is fast wired and wireless charging as well as wireless power share. Rounding off the package are Android 12L-based OneUI 4.1.1 software, stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP 4 SPECS, FEATURES

The Flip 4 upgrades except for its faster chip— Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1— and slightly bigger battery – 3,700mAh (versus 3,300mAh)— have more to do with under the hood refinements. It’s using the same build materials as the Fold 4 and has more or less the same 6.7-inch 1080p AMOLED with dynamic 120Hz refresh rate with 10MP selfie camera inside a hole punch cutout at the centre as the Flip 3. The cover screen, also, is same as last year. The main camera system is being carried over as well though the updated ISP means the Flip 4 can take –according to Samsung— up to 65 percent brighter photos.

The Flip 4 cover screen supports portrait mode in photos. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

The cover screen is getting a few useful features to make it more useful this year including portrait mode support in addition to the ability to make calls, reply to texts, and even unlock the car in some markets paired with Samsung Wallet app.

The Flip 4 runs OneUI 4.1.1 based on Android 12 and will be available with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD 4, GALAXY Z FLIP 4 PRICES

Samsung is launching the Fold 4 in Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black colourways in addition to an online– Samsung.com– exclusive Burgundy option. The Flip 4 will come in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold and Blue in addition to 75 other combinations through Samsung’s Bespoke upgrade in select markets.

The Fold 4 starts at $1,799 (roughly Rs 1,42,570) while the Flip 4 will starts at $999 (roughly Rs 79,200) globally with general availability starting from August 26. India pricing and availability are yet to be announced.