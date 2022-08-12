Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 India pre-booking to start from August 16; sale to begin in September

Samsung has announced that pre-booking for its newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 devices will start from August 16 in India. The Fold 4 and Flip 4 will be available for pre-booking first on its website— Samsung.com— starting 12 noon with wider sales to kick-off in September, Financial Express Online has learnt. India pricing is expected to be revealed on August 16 itself.

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD 4, GALAXY Z FLIP 4 INDIA LAUNCH, AVAILABILITY

The Fold 4 and Flip 4 were launched globally on August 10 with pre-orders starting on the same day in select countries. In India, though, you’ll be able to pre-book the Fold 4 and Flip 4 starting August 16.

Samsung is hosting a live commerce event on its website to commemorate the launch in India with benefits “greater than Rs 40,000” up for grabs. You’ll also be eligible to get an exclusive gift worth Rs 5,199 on pre-booking the Fold 4 and Flip 4, Samsung said in a statement.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions: Small steps make big changes happen

The “Bespoke” upgrade for Galaxy Flip devices is also coming to India this year with the Flip 4. This means you will be able to custom design the Flip 4 with additional glass colours and frame options.

Globally, Samsung is providing 75 combinations to choose from, in addition to offering a Bespoke Upgrade Care program for Flip 4 Bespoke Edition users, so they can change their device colour in future. It isn’t immediately clear if Samsung will do the same in India.

If you choose to pick the Flip 4 Bespoke Edition, Samsung will give you a slim clear cover worth Rs 2,000 over and above the mentioned offers.

The Bespoke models are online-exclusive so you will only be able to get them from its website. Samsung has also confirmed that it is bringing the 1TB Burgundy option of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to India. This, too, will be an online-exclusive.

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD 4, GALAXY Z FLIP 4 SPEC RUNDOWN

Both devices have a body made out of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus and an outer frame made of armour aluminium. They’re both IPX8 rated and have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, both devices have the brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor.

The Fold 4 has a 7.6-inch QXGA dynamic 120Hz AMOLED inner folding screen with a 4MP under-display selfie camera. The cover screen is a 6.2-inch dynamic 120Hz AMOLED. There is support for S-Pen stylus.

You get an upgraded 50MP main sensor behind an f/1.8 lens with optical image stabilisation paired with another 12MP ultrawide-angle and 10MP telephoto for combined 30x “space” zoom (3x optical). The cover display has a 10MP camera.

Battery capacity is 4,400mAh. There is fast wired and wireless charging as well as wireless power share. The device runs Android 12L-based OneUI 4.1.1 software.

The Flip 4 has a 6.7-inch 1080p AMOLED with dynamic 120Hz refresh rate with 10MP selfie camera inside a hole punch cutout. There is a 2-inch cover screen in this device. You get dual 12MP cameras on the back. It runs OneUI 4.1.1 based on Android 12 and comes with a 3,700mAh battery.

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD 4, GALAXY Z FLIP 4 PRICES

The Fold 4 starts globally at $1,799 (roughly Rs 1,42,570) while the Flip 4 will starts at $999 (roughly Rs 79,200). India pricing and availability are yet to be announced though we can expect them to be priced a bit higher (relative to their predecessors) because of the depreciation in the value of rupee against the US dollar.