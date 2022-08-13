Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5 series, Buds 2 Pro rough cut: Quick first look at prices, specs, and more

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy F Flip 4 folding devices in India alongside global markets. They’re all about taking small steps to eventually lead into some big changes, whether it be in terms of ease of use or making them more mainstream. Joining the Fold 4 and Flip 4 are the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smartwatches with Wear OS 3.5 at helm. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds with 24-bit audio support are also launching alongside to take on the AirPods Pro.

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD 4 RUNDOWN

The Fold 4 has a body made out of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus and an outer frame made of armour aluminium. It measures 15.8mm when folded and weighs 263g. The foldable is IPX8 rated and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics. You also get S-Pen support but you’ll need to buy the stylus separately.

There is a 7.6-inch QXGA dynamic 120Hz AMOLED folding screen with a 4MP under-display selfie camera on the inside of the Fold 4. The cover screen is a 6.2-inch dynamic 120Hz AMOLED. This, has a hole punch cutout housing a 10MP camera.

The Fold 4 is a little more pocketable than the Fold 3. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Speaking of which, you get a 50MP main sensor behind an f/1.8 lens with optical image stabilisation paired with another 12MP ultrawide-angle and 10MP telephoto for combined 30x “space” zoom (3x optical) on the back of the Fold 4.

Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The foldable runs Android 12L software with Samsung’s OneUI 4.1.1 on top. Powering the package is a 4,400mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging as well as wireless power share.

Samsung is yet to announce price and exact dale date of the Fold 4 in India but pre-bookings will start from August 16. The Fold 4 starts globally at $1,799 (roughly Rs 1,42,570).

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP 4 RUNDOWN

The Flip 4 clamshell foldable uses the same build materials and is powered by the same top-shelf Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip as the Fold 4. It is also IPX8 certified. This is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Elsewhere, the Flip 4 has a 6.7-inch 1080p main folding AMOLED display with dynamic 120Hz refresh rate and a 10MP selfie camera inside a hole punch cutout. There is a 2-inch cover screen in this phone. You get dual 12MP cameras on the back. The Flip 4 runs OneUI 4.1.1 based on Android 12 and comes with a 3,700mAh battery with support for fast wired and wireless charging as well as wireless power share.

Samsung is bringing the Bespoke upgrade for Galaxy Flip devices to India this year. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

The Flip 4 will be available for pre-booking in India on the same day as the Fold 4, August 16. Samsung is bringing the Bespoke upgrade for Galaxy Flip devices to India this year with the Flip 4. This means you will be able to custom design the Flip 4 with additional glass colours and frame options from its website. The Flip 4 starts at $999 (roughly Rs 79,200) globally.

SAMSUNG GALAXY WATCH 5 SERIES RUNDOWN

The Watch 5 series boots two models— Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. Watch 5 will come in 40mm and 44mm sizes with or without LTE. Watch 5 Pro will come in sole 45mm.

The Watch 5 has an armour aluminium casing while the Watch 5 Pro’s casing is made of Titanium. The pro model also has a new magnetic D-buckle sport band. Both feature Sapphire Crystal Super AMOLED displays. While the 40mm Watch 5 has a 1.2-inch display, its 44mm version comes with a 1.4-inch screen. The 45mm Watch 5 Pro also has a 1.44mm display.

Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Under the hood, you get Samsung’s dual core Exynos W920 chip and Wear OS 3.5 software.

The main highlight is their custom BioActive Sensor which allows for a host of fitness and health tracking features by combining an optical heart rate sensor (PPG), electrical heart rate sensor, and a bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA) sensor. Both smartwatches come with a slew of sports modes and other smarts, including more granular sleep tracking.

The Watch 5 Pro has a 590mAh battery. The 40mm Watch 5 has a 284mAh while the 44mm version has a 410mAh battery. Both smartwatches are 5ATM and IP68 certified.

The 40mm Watch 5 with Bluetooth price in India is set at Rs 27,999. A version with LTE will be available for Rs 32,999. The 44mm Watch 5 with Bluetooth price in India is set at Rs 30,999. A version with LTE will cost Rs 35,999. The 45mm Watch 5 Pro with Bluetooth price in India is set at Rs 44,999. A version with LTE will set you back by Rs 49,999. Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro pre-bookings in India will start from August 16.

SAMSUNG GALAXY BUDS 2 PRO RUNDOWN

The Buds 2 Pro have a more compact ergonomic design, up to 40 percent improved noise cancellation performance, and support for 24-bit Hi-Fi (available with select Samsung devices) and 360 Audio. These earbuds can also automatically detect when you’ve started speaking to turn down your music volume. They can also automatically switch between various Samsung devices but there is no multipoint support.

The Buds 2 Pro support 24-bit Hi-Fi audio. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

They are rated to deliver up to 5 hours of music playback with ANC on (8 hours with ANC off) and a total of 18 hours with the case with ANC on (up to 29 hours with ANC off). Samsung claims a five-minute charge can lend 60 minutes of playtime. The Buds 2 Pro support wireless charging, too. The buds connect over Bluetooth 5.3 and are IPX7 certified.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro price in India is set at Rs 17,999. They will be available for pre-booking from August 16.