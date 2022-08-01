Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 colours, storage variants confirmed; Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro sizes revealed

Samsung’s UK insurance website may have jumped the gun and “accidentally” announced key details of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro ahead of Unpacked 2022 on August 10. The devices are now listed on the said website revealing colour and storage variants of the Fold 4 and Flip 4 as well as Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro sizes. It’s also the first time we’re getting to hear their official names coming from Samsung. So, without further ado, let’s dig in.

The Fold 4 will be available in two storage variants – 256GB and 512GB. It will come in three colours— Beige, Grey/Green, and Phantom Black.

Fold 4 listing

The Flip 4 will come in two storage variants, too – 128GB and 256GB. It will be available in Blue, Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Bespoke editions.

Flip 4 listing

The Galaxy Watch 5 will come in 40mm and 44mm case sizes. Samsung will give you options for both Bluetooth and LTE connectivity. The 40mm Bluetooth Aluminum version will be available in Gold, Graphite, Graphite Golf, and Silver. The 44m Bluetooth Aluminum version will come in Blue, Graphite, Graphite Golf, and Silver.

Watch 5 listing

The 40mm LTE Aluminum version of Watch 5 will come in Gold, Graphite, and Silver while its 44mm LTE Aluminum version will be available in Blue, Graphite, and Silver.

The Watch 5 Pro will come in sole 45mm case size in Bluetooth and LTE versions in either Black or Titanium colourways.

Samsung is set to launch the Fold 4, Flip 4, and the Watch 5 series on August 10. Those interested in getting early access to the Fold 4 and Flip 4 in India can pre-reserve the “next Galaxy smartphones” by paying a token amount of Rs 1,999 on Samsung.com and Samsung Exclusive Stores. This will also make them eligible for “additional benefits” worth Rs 5,000 after the delivery of the devices, Samsung says. Watch this space for more.