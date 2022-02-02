Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 get little more affordable in India ahead of Galaxy S22 series launch

Samsung is making the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 a little more affordable—and accessible—in India ahead of Galaxy S22 series launch.

Samsung is making the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 a little more affordable—and accessible—in India ahead of Galaxy S22 series launch. The South Korean major has announced a set of new upgrade bonus and cashback offers on its current-gen foldable devices with immediate effect across both offline and online channels. The company notes, all offers will be valid for a—undisclosed— limited period.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be available with an upgrade bonus of Rs 10,000. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, similarly, will be available with Rs 7,000 upgrade bonus. Alternatively, both foldables will be available with cashbacks of Rs 7,000 on purchase using ICICI, SBI or HDFC cards. You’ll also be able to buy these devices with a cashback of Rs 5,000 using Samsung’s Finance Plus service.

Samsung will continue to offer its Galaxy Buds 2 bundle offer wherein the wireless earbuds will be available at a price of Rs 1,999 (they’re originally worth Rs 11,999) on buying either the Fold 3 or Flip 3.

All offers can be availed on Samsung.com/in, Samsung Exclusive Stores, retail stores and e-commerce portals.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 starts at Rs 84,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 88,999. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts at Rs 1,49,999 for a version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. A version with 512GB storage will set you back by Rs 1,57,999.

The announcement comes just ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event which is scheduled for February 9. Samsung will launch the Galaxy S22 series at the virtual event. The phones will likely be joined by the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

