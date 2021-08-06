Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 ‘pre-reservations’ start in India ahead of August 11 launch

Those who pre-reserve a unit will also be eligible to get a Smart tag tracker worth Rs 2,699 for free when they pre-book a device. (Picture credit: @evleaks)

Like clockwork, Samsung has started building hype for its next batch of Galaxy flagship phones in India. The phones in question, most likely to be the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, are available for pre-reservations in the country starting today. This will allow potential buyers to get early access to these devices as and when they are available for pre-orders after launch.

Those who pre-reserve a unit will also be eligible to get a Smart tag tracker worth Rs 2,699 for free when they pre-book a device.

Samsung will launch the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in India on August 11 alongside a slew of other wearable devices including the Galaxy Watch 4 and Buds 2. To be clear, Samsung hasn’t confirmed the names of any of these devices yet but all leaks and rumours point to the South Korean major launching the aforementioned products at its global Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for August 11. In other words, the upcoming Unpacked will be packed with announcements.

How to pre-reserve Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 in India

Potential buyers can pre-reserve a unit from Samsung India’s e-Store (www.samsung.com) or Samsung Shop App. A token amount of Rs 2,000 will be charged to pre-reserve a unit.

Those who pre-reserve a unit will be eligible to get a “Next Galaxy VIP Pass” which will not only give them a front-row seat to pre-book a Z Fold 3/Z Flip 3, it will also get them a Galaxy smart tag (worth Rs 2,699) for free on pre-booking the device.

The token amount of Rs 2,000 will be adjusted against the device during pre-booking.

Again, Samsung isn’t naming the devices being put up for pre-reservations. That is expected. Which means, it’s for the most discerning Samsung fan (and early adopters) who may have already made up their mind about purchasing the upcoming devices. Both devices (and the watch and buds) have leaked to death by now so there’s a lot of information already available about them on the internet. The image we’ve shared above is also a leak by noted tipster Evan Blass. As you can see, one of the biggest updates to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the support for S-Pen stylus. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will meanwhile come with a bigger, more useful cover screen.