Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G launched with water resistant design, under-display camera and S-Pen support

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G foldable smartphone on Wednesday, 11th August at its virtual Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. Follow-up to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 brings improvements on the durability front including a new water-resistant design, upgraded hardware with S-Pen stylus support, and an under-display camera for a more uninterrupted viewing experience in tablet mode. The cover screen is also getting an update with faster refresh rate.

All this, and the Z Fold 3 costs lower than the Z Fold 2. While the Z Fold 2 had a starting price of $1,999 at launch, the Z Fold 3 starts at $1,800. This is for a version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs and features

Samsung is calling it the most durable foldable yet, which is a tall claim no doubt though there is also some merit to it. There are three improvements that Samsung is highlighting this year.

It supports the S-Pen

Firstly, the Z Fold 3 is IPX8 certified which makes it water resistant. This means you can submerge it in up to 1.5m of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Secondly, the body of the Z Fold 3 is made almost entirely out of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The main camera unit has Corning Gorilla Glass DX for protection. The outer frame is made of something that Samsung is calling armour aluminum which is said to be 10 percent stronger than the material used on the Z Fold 2. Lastly, the folding screen is now 80 percent more durable with a new protective film and redesigned structure.

The Z Fold 3 is also a tad lighter (271g versus 282g) than the Z Fold 2 which is always a nice thing to have.

Z Fold 3 is IPX8 certified.

The inner screen stays at 7.6-inch QXGA (2208×1768 pixels) “dynamic” 120Hz AMOLED with a uniform plastic bezel all around it, but the hole punch has been replaced with an upgraded 4MP under-display camera. And it supports the S-Pen. Samsung is launching two new S-Pen models alongside. One called S Pen Fold Edition works only with the Z Fold 3. The other called S Pen Pro works with other compatible Samsung phones including the Note series, S21 Ultra, Tab S7 FE and more in addition to the Z Fold 3 letting you switch between multiple devices with a dedicated button.

The cover screen is also switching from a 60Hz to a dynamic 120Hz in the Z Fold 3, keeping the size (6.2-inch) same as last year.

Under the hood, the Z Fold 3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

The Z Fold 3 has the same triple cameras, which is a combination of 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide-angle, and another 12MP telephoto, as the Z Fold 2. The camera on the cover screen also stays the same, which is again, 10MP.

Battery capacity has taken a slight hit with the Z Fold 3 packing a smaller 4,400mAh battery (the Z Fold 2 had a 4,500mAh battery). There is fast wired and wireless charging. Rounding off the package are stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics.