Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 launched in India for Rs 1,49,999; pre-orders start September 14

Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a successor to the original Galaxy Fold.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in India at an aggressive price of Rs 1,49,999. The reason why we say it is aggressive is because India price of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is same as its US price which is $1,999. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 India price is also aggressive considering its predecessor’s launch price. The original Galaxy Fold was launched in India at Rs 1,65,000.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 pre-orders will start in India from September 14 across Samsung.com and leading retail stores. Samsung has announced that those who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be eligible for no-cost EMI option for 12 months at Samsung Experience Store and Samsung.com, free You Tube Premium for 4 months, and subscription to Microsoft office 365 at a discount of 22%. An exact date of shipping is yet to be confirmed. In the US, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will start shipping from September 18. Also, there is no word if Samsung will bring limited Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition to India at this point of time.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a successor to the original Galaxy Fold and with-it Samsung is trying to offer the best of it combined with the enhanced durability of the Galaxy Z Flip. It builds upon the design of the Galaxy Fold and makes use of the Galaxy Z Flip’s ultra-thin glass and bristles underneath the Hideaway hinge for better durability. That is not to say, Samsung has not upgraded the design.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G review: With great power comes great productivity

Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be available in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a bigger screen, both on the inside and out. There is a 7.6-inch “tablet” screen on the inside (this was 7.3-inch in the original) and 6.2-inch on the outside (this was just 4.6-inch in the original). Samsung has stretched the screens on all sides and added a punch hole cut-out for a selfie camera (which is 10MP) to achieve this.

The inner display is also dynamic AMOLED (QXGA+ resolution) this time which means that it has a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The cover display is Super AMOLED with an HD+ resolution.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and there is support for 5G connectivity. Battery capacity is 4,500mAh and there is fast wired and wireless charging. Like the original, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

The foldable has three rear cameras, a 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide-angle, and another 12MP telephoto. There is another 10MP camera on the cover screen.

Samsung has been making foldables for some time now and it would be highly expected of it that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 would deliver in areas like durability. As for design and appeal, there is no doubt that it looks stunning. Watch this space for more coverage on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in the days to come.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy Z Flip review: Third time is a flipping charm