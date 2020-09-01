Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 full specs, price and availability details revealed; India launch highly likely

Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung revealed full specs, price and availability of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on Tuesday days after showing it off at its Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked virtual event. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will ship September 18 in the US (and 39 other markets) at a price of $1,999 (roughly Rs 1,46,000) with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. There is also a limited (to 5,000 units) Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition for those willing to splurge. India price and availability are yet to be announced.

Technically, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is Samsung’s fifth foldable. If you are stressing out about how that is, well, the Galaxy Fold had two versions – a fundamentally broken one and a seemingly improved one that came thereafter. Then there was the Galaxy Z Flip which was recently upgraded with 5G. In terms of generations however, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is Samsung’s third-generation foldable.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets you a bigger screen, both on the inside and out. (Photo credit: Samsung)

Technicalities aside, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is successor to the original Galaxy Fold and if the naming is any indication, Samsung’s new foldable is trying to offer the best of both worlds (the other of course being the Galaxy Z Flip). More importantly though, Samsung has been making these things for some time now and it would be highly expected of it that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 would deliver in areas like durability. In terms of usability and design, Samsung’s new foldable has its work cut out – it looks stunning.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G review: With great power comes great productivity

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 builds upon the design of the Galaxy Fold and makes use of the Galaxy Z Flip’s ultra-thin glass and bristles underneath the Hideaway hinge for better durability. In the process of trying to offer the best of both worlds, Samsung has also upgraded the design somewhat. In fact, if you are someone who has seen and spent some time with the original Galaxy Fold, you’d be instantly in awe of what Samsung has been able to pull off here.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets you a bigger screen, both on the inside and out. We are basically looking at a 7.6-inch “tablet” screen on the inside (this was 7.3-inch in the original) and 6.2-inch on the outside (this was just 4.6-inch in the original). Samsung has been able to do this by stretching the screen(s) on all sides and incorporating a punch hole cut-out for a selfie camera (which is 10MP). That inner display is also getting another update. It is dynamic AMOLED (QXGA+ resolution) which means that it has a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The cover display meanwhile is Super AMOLED with an HD+ resolution.

The original Galaxy Fold as well as the Galaxy Z Flip were launched in India. (Photo credit: Samsung)

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and there is support for 5G connectivity. Battery capacity is 4,500mAh and there is fast wired and wireless charging. Like the original, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

For photography, the phone has three rear cameras, a 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide-angle, and another 12MP telephoto. There is another 10MP camera on the cover screen.

The original Galaxy Fold as well as the Galaxy Z Flip were launched in India, so there is hope for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 as well. Stay tuned for more information on that.