Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable announced with larger screens, hopefully improved durability

Samsung is keeping finer details, including price and availability, a secret for now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was announced during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked virtual event on Wednesday. We say announced because Samsung is keeping finer details, including price and availability, a secret for now. All of this will be revealed in September. Technically, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is Samsung’s fifth foldable. If you’re stressing out about how that is, well, the Galaxy Fold had two versions – a fundamentally broken one and a seemingly improved one that came thereafter. Then there was the Galaxy Z Flip which was recently upgraded with 5G.

Technicalities aside, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is successor to the original Galaxy Fold and if the naming is any indication, Samsung’s new foldable is trying to offer the best of both worlds (the other of course being the Galaxy Z Flip). The Galaxy Z Fold 2 builds upon the design of the Galaxy Fold and makes use of the Galaxy Z Flip’s ultra-thin glass and bristles underneath the Hideaway hinge for better durability. It would be interesting to see how well the Galaxy Z Fold 2 holds up as and when it starts shipping but Samsung’s confidence to launch a second-generation model after the literal disaster that was the original is both brave and bold. Second-generation products are expected to be better, so fingers crossed.

Technically, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is Samsung’s fifth foldable.

In the process of trying to offer the best of both worlds, Samsung has also upgraded the design somewhat. In fact, if you’re some one who’s seen and spent some time with the original Galaxy Fold, you’d be instantly in awe of what Samsung has been able to pull off here. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets you a bigger screen both on the inside and out so much so that the first-generation Galaxy Fold now looks like a lab experiment. We’re looking at a 7.6-inch “tablet” screen on the inside (this was 7.3-inch in the original) and 6.2-inch on the outside (this was just 4.6-inch in the original). Samsung has been able to do this by stretching the screen(s) on all sides and incorporating punch hole cutouts for cameras.

Core hardware specs are unknown but the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is largely expected to pack Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865+ processor and support 5G connectivity.

The original Galaxy Fold as well as the Galaxy Z Flip were launched in India, so there’s hope for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 as well. We just don’t know Samsung’s exact plans yet.