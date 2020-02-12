Samsung Galaxy Z Flip – Foldable phone with stunning looks, great features | Here’s how much it costs

Samsung is yet to announce Galaxy Z Flip India launch. (Photo/Sneha Saha/IE)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price, features, specifications: Owning a premium foldable phone once instilled a sense of pride among the users. Seeking to bring back the nostalgia, Samsung has launched its much-awaited Galaxy Z Flip smartphone. The world’s largest phone company unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip during an event at San Francisco on Tuesday. The foldable smartphone, which will available in three colours – Golden, Purple and Black – will make your wallet lighter by at least $1380 or approximately Rs 1 lakh.

Samsung hopes to redefine how a smartphone looks and what all it can offer to the users, Dr T M Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics said during the launch event.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone is designed in such a way that it can be folded into one compact case which will fit perfectly in the palm of one’s hand. Apart from this, one of the major attractions of this phone with stunning looks is that it has a ‘hideaway hinge’ which works to prevent dust from entering the sensitive zone of the gadget and affecting the hardware.

Talking about other specifications, the Galaxy Z Flip houses two-camera set up (12MP + 12 MP) at the rear. Doing the duty at the front is a 10MP camera for all the selfie needs. The phone has a 6.7-inch display. However, there’s one disappointment – Galaxy Z Flip has only one variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is powered by 3300 mAH dual battery setup which should be enough to last more than a day.

When will Samsung bring the Galaxy Z Flip to India? Well, the South Korean firm is yet to announce a date, but considering Samsung’s close association with the country we can expect an announcement soon.