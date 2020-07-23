Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets a 5G spec bump ahead of Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra launch

Technically, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is Samsung’s fourth foldable.

Samsung has given the Galaxy Z Flip a 5G spec bump with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865+ processor at the helm ahead of Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra launch. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be available in select countries like the US however with no word if and when Samsung is looking to bring it to more markets including India. In the US, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be sold through AT&T and T-Mobile at a price of $1,450 (roughly Rs 1,08,380). Samsung will start selling the Galaxy Z Flip 5G in the US from August 7, two days after its Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked event.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is similar to the existing Galaxy Z Flip 4G in design. The only difference is that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be available in two new colourways, Mystic Bronze and Mystic Grey. Hardware stays mostly the same too. The only difference is that Samsung has swapped the Snapdragon 855+ with the recent Snapdragon 865+ which brings 5G connectivity to its foldable phone. This more or less also confirms that the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will come with Snapdragon 865+ at least in the US though India might still have to make do with Exynos 990 unless Samsung flips the switch or something.

Technically, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is Samsung’s fourth foldable after the original Galaxy Fold, revamped Galaxy Fold, and the Galaxy Z Flip 4G.

The Galaxy Z Flip is a foldable with a 6.7-inch folding Dynamic AMOLED display on the inside and a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED cover display. It’s a flip phone designed to offer a “pocketable” smartphone experience while also knocking on nostalgia’s door (think, flip feature phones of yesteryear). The phone’s main USP feature is a custom Flex mode which allows you to prop it on a surface and run two apps simultaneously. The angle of the fold can be adjusted as well as per your need.

There are two cameras on the outside – a 12MP main and another 12MP ultrawide. On the inside it has a 10MP selfie camera.

The whole thing is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging, fast wireless charging and it can also wirelessly charge other Qi-compatible devices.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy Z Flip review: Third time is a flipping charm