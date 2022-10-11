Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to sell at under Rs 55,000 on Flipkart; Galaxy Z Fold 3 to sell at ‘best offer price’ on Amazon

Samsung is slashing the India prices of its last-gen folding devices, aka Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, for a limited period. While the Flip 3 is on course to get a massive 41 percent discount, the Fold 3 is getting a 38 percent drop in price –over MRP.

The Flip 3 is currently listed on Samsung’s online store at Rs 84,999 (128GB). The Fold 3 is listed for Rs 1,39,999 (256GB).

Samsung says it will offer the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at a discounted price of Rs 59,999 on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform will offer an additional Rs 5,000 bank cashback during its promotional Big Diwali Sale 2022 event. So, technically, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be available for purchase for as low as Rs 54,999.

The Flip 3 is a great deal at this price, even more so for buyers who have been looking to get on to the foldable bandwagon but were being held back by their premium pricing. The Flip 4 is also there for consideration, but there are very few “significant” updates there over the Flip 3, which makes the Flip 3 fantastic value for money at a lower price.

The Fold 3, likewise, will sell at a net effective price of Rs 1,09,999 during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, Samsung says, adding that this is its “best offer price till yet”.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3 specs, features

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 7.6-inch QXGA (2208×1768 pixels) dynamic 120Hz AMOLED folding inner display with a 4MP under-display camera. It supports the S-Pen also. The cover screen is a 6.2-inch dynamic 120Hz. Under the hood, the foldable has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. You get a 4,400mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging support.

The Flip 3 has a 6.7-inch 1080p folding display with dynamic 120Hz refresh rate and a hole punch cutout housing a 10MP camera. The Z Flip 3 has the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor as the Fold 3 and a 3,300mAh battery runs the show here.

