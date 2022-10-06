Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to get big discount in India; to sell at around Rs 50,000 from October 10

Samsung today announced that it’s gearing to slash the prices of its last-gen folding devices, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, in India soon, though it seems this would be for a limited period only. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will sell for around Rs 50,000 during Flipkart’s upcoming Big Diwali Sale 2022 event from October 10. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will sell for around Rs 1 lakh during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 from October 8.

To be clear, the exact sale prices aren’t out yet. Samsung is only building hype around the same and we’re expecting more details in the coming days into the launch. As part of the teaser spree, the brand says the Flip 3 will sell at a “never-before offer price of Rs 5xxxx”. The Fold 3, likewise, will sell at an “unbelievable price of Rs 10xxxx”, Samsung says. It doesn’t say if it’s flat discount or you’d be able to get it through select bank cards/exchange/any other offer.

The Flip 3 is currently listed on Samsung’s online store at Rs 84,999 (128GB). The Fold 3 is listed for Rs 1,39,999 (256GB).

The Flip 3 is especially a great deal at a price of around Rs 50,000 even more so for buyers who have been looking to get on to the foldable bandwagon but were being held back by their somewhat premium pricing. Samsung, obviously, has the first mover advantage with foldables when it comes to sheer scale, having virtually no competition in the category, so the Flip 3 (even the Fold 3) becomes a no-brainer for anybody looking to buy a folding phone today. The Flip 4 is there for consideration, but there are very few “significant” updates there over the Flip 3, which makes the Flip 3 fantastic value for money at a lower price.

Be sure to read our full review of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 here. You can also check out our Samsung Galaxy Z fold 3 review here.