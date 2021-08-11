Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G launched with bigger, more useful cover display and water-resistant design

The Z Flip 3 which is a follow-up to last year’s Galaxy Z Flip.

Alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Samsung also launched the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G on Wednesday, 11th August at its virtual Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. The Z Flip 3 which is a follow-up to last year’s Galaxy Z Flip brings a bigger, more useful cover display and water resistant design inside a slightly more compact body available in a bevy of colour options. There is of course more powerful hardware inside this phone but the bigger deal here is the all-round refinement. The Z Flip was already a pretty great product. The Z Flip 3 is looking even better.

The Z Flip 3 starts at $1,000 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. India pricing is yet to be announced.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs and features

Like the Z Fold 3, the Z Flip 3 is also IPX8 certified which makes it water resistant. Samsung says you can submerge it in up to 1.5m of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. The body is made almost entirely out of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and the main camera unit has Corning Gorilla Glass DX, like the Z Fold 3. The Z Flip 3 is also getting Samsung’s new armour aluminum frame which is said to be 10 percent stronger than the material used on previous generation.

It has a bigger, more useful cover display.

The other big highlight is the Z Flip 3’s cover display which is finally getting some degree of “practicality.” It is almost 2-inch now and is also getting a slight resolution bump so taking selfies in “dual preview” is more useful, and hopefully, a more pleasurable experience.

The inner screen remains largely untouched though which is a bummer considering Samsung is putting an under-display camera in the Z Fold 3. It is 6.7-inch 1080p with dynamic 120Hz refresh rate and the hole punch cutout houses the same 10MP camera as last year. Speaking of which, the rear camera setup is also being carried forward, so you still get dual 12MP cameras (wide+ultra-wide-angle).

Under the hood, the Z Flip 3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Battery capacity is same a last year, which is 3,300mAh.

