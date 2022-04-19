Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is getting a limited Pokémon Edition; here is what it looks like

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is getting a limited Pokémon Edition. The catch is you can only get it in South Korea. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Pokémon Edition will be available in limited quantities in Samsung’s home market on April 24. You can register your interest now by heading over to Samsung’s Korea online store. Pricing hasn’t been disclosed at the time of writing.

The limited-edition Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G comes inside a special Pokémon-themed box. The in-box contents are also inspired from the popular anime franchise. You get a red Pokémon pouch, clear case with Pikachu stickers, a Pokéball pop socket, Pikachu key chain, and extra stickers. The phone itself seems unchanged. It appears to come in black. There should be pre-installed themes on the software side, though, but we can’t say for sure.

Spec-wise, everything remains the same which is to say you’ll get an IPX8-certified body made almost entirely out of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus joined together by an armour aluminium frame. The inner screen is 6.7-inch 1080p with dynamic 120Hz refresh rate and a hole punch cut-out housing a 10MP camera. On the outside, you get a near 2-inch cover display.

The Z Flip 3 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Battery capacity is 3,300mAh. The rear camera setup includes dual 12MP cameras (wide+ultra-wide-angle).

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in India starts at Rs 84,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 88,999.

