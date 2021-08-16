Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G launched in India; price starts at Rs 84,999

Those keeping track would know the Z Flip 3 costs lower than what its predecessor, the Z Flip, cost at launch.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, its next generation of foldable smartphones in India. Both the phones will be available for pre-booking in the country starting August 24 through September 9 on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores. Sales start from September 10. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 India price starts at Rs 84,999. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts at Rs 1,49,999.

Those keeping track would know the Z Flip 3 costs lower than what its predecessor, the Z Flip, cost at launch. The Z Fold 3 meanwhile, costs the same as the Z Fold 2. Samsung is also offering its latest foldables in more memory configurations, for the first time in India. While the Z Fold 3 will come in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB versions, the Z Flip 3 will be available in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB models.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G India price, launch offers

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 starts at Rs 84,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 88,999.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts at Rs 1,49,999 for a version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. A version with 512GB storage will set you back by Rs 1,57,999.

Both phones will be up for pre-booking August 24 onwards. As a pre-booking offer, Samsung will be offering customers either an upgrade voucher of Rs 7,000 or HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs 7,000 using credit and debit card. Customers will also be eligible for free 1-year Samsung Care Plus accidental and liquid damage protection worth Rs 7,999 on pre-booking the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Rs 4,799 on Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will start shipping from September 10.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G specs and features

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 brings major improvements on the durability front over its predecessor including a new water-resistant design, upgraded hardware with S-Pen stylus support, and an under-display camera for a more uninterrupted viewing experience in tablet mode. The cover screen has also received an update with faster refresh rate.

The foldable is IPX8 certified which makes it water resistant. The body of the Z Fold 3 is made almost entirely out of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus (the main camera unit has Corning Gorilla Glass DX for protection). The outer frame is made of “armour aluminum” which is said to be 10 percent stronger than the material used on the Z Fold 2. Samsung also claims its folding screen is now 80 percent more durable with a new protective film and redesigned structure.

The inner screen is a 7.6-inch QXGA (2208×1768 pixels) dynamic 120Hz AMOLED like the Z Fold 2, but it has an upgraded 4MP under-display camera this time. It supports the S-Pen also. The cover screen is meanwhile switching from a 60Hz to a dynamic 120Hz in the Z Fold 3, keeping the size (6.2-inch) same as last year.

Under the hood, the foldable has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

The Z Fold 3 has the same triple cameras as its predecessor, which is a combination of 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide-angle, and another 12MP telephoto. The camera on the cover screen also stays the same, which is10MP.

Battery capacity has taken a slight hit with the Z Fold 3 packing a smaller 4,400mAh battery (the Z Fold 2 had a 4,500mAh battery). There is fast wired and wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G specs and features

Like the Z Fold 3, the Z Flip 3 is also a story of refinement. It is IPX8 certified and has a body made almost entirely out of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and the main camera unit has Corning Gorilla Glass DX, like the Z Fold 3. The Z Flip 3 also gets Samsung’s new armour aluminum frame.

The other big highlight is the Z Flip 3’s cover display which is finally getting some degree of practicality. It is almost 2-inch now.

The inner screen is 6.7-inch 1080p with dynamic 120Hz refresh rate and a hole punch cutout houses the same 10MP camera as last year. The rear camera setup is also being carried forward, so you still get dual 12MP cameras (wide+ultra-wide-angle).

The Z Flip 3 has the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Battery capacity is same as last year, which is 3,300mAh.