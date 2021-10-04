Samsung Galaxy Watch4: It’s smart, stylish and feature-rich

Out of the box, Galaxy Watch4 is a fine mix of elegance and intelligence, as evidenced from its design, rich feature-set and overall performance.

Smartwatches can do many things that your smartphone can’t. Benefits include tracking your heart rate, sleep, activity and overall fitness level. There are numerous options available in the market from various device makers, however quite often it is seen that after the initial euphoria, the consumer becomes somewhat disinterested in them. The user interface is a task to navigate, battery drains out quickly, design is unappealing, issues crop up in regard to the display, slow and inaccurate features that monitor your health, track your efforts when exercising, etc.,—consumers list out these and many more as the pain points for discarding wrist wear. Trust me, you won’t find any such issues with the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (or its earlier variants for that matter). With a comfortable fit, the new Samsung wearable is designed to drive holistic health and wellness. It can be worn all day, it lets users take complete ownership of their health. In other words, it’s a watch that knows you best. Let’s check out the finer details.

Out of the box, Galaxy Watch4 is a fine mix of elegance and intelligence, as evidenced from its design, rich feature-set and overall performance. It comes across as an attractive watch for you to strap around your wrist and pair with your mobile device; if it’s a Samsung phone, even better because the overall experience is top-notch. With an attractive round design and top-notch health tracking, higher resolution display and enhanced Wear OS co-created with Google, Galaxy Watch4 comes with powerful health and wellness tracking features that lets you monitor body functions even when you are asleep. The advanced sensors allow users to track body composition, sleep pattern, blood oxygen level and pulse among others, making it a perfect companion.

The elegant and iconic round watch dial design with a suite of straps will match every outfit and mood, making it the ultimate fashionable choice. Customisable and attractive watch faces, animation effects and layouts will certainly be a delight for all consumers. Probing further, the all-new body composition measurement tool allows users to calculate their body composition and give them deeper understanding of general health and fitness. You can check body composition from their wrist with just two fingers and get the result in about 15 seconds. The result captures 2400 data points and is 98% accurate compared to the conventional techniques. You can know your body fat percentage, skeletal muscle, body water and more to achieve your goals. The new Samsung BioActive Sensor captures your body composition in real time to inform you as you manage your health goals.

Moving ahead, Galaxy Watch4 offers in-depth sleep pattern analysis where the user’s compatible mobile device (Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at my end) can detect the sound of snores while the watch measures the blood oxygen level when asleep. Together with advanced Sleep Scores, users can learn more about sleep patterns to get better rest and understand quality of sleep.

Name a workout, the Galaxy Watch4 can track it. The watch detects physical activity to track your routines and supports more than 90 exercises for a more accurate report of your workouts. It is also the first generation of smartwatches to feature Wear OS, powered by Samsung and built by Samsung and Google. The collaboration lets users experience an array of Google apps and Galaxy services from their wrist, including Google Maps, YouTube Music among others. The new platform includes support for leading third-party apps for enhanced and seamless user experience. Galaxy Watch4 puts seamless access to your favourite apps on your wrist. You’ll get a rich app selection from music streaming apps to anything in the massive library of health and fitness apps.

This reviewer has been quite impressed with Galaxy Watch4’s performance, comfortable fit, lightweight build, and interesting new body composition measurement tools, and strongly recommends it for those interested in tracking their health and fitness.

Estimated street price: Rs 23,999 (Bluetooth, 40mm)